Joey Muthengi hospitalized

Muthengi shared the update on her social media without disclosing details of the medical condition that caused her to be admitted for care.

“Hospitals are the worst, 3 days in,” Joey updated her fans.

The media personality took a break from media space after leaving Royal Media Services-owned Citizen TV in November 2018. She made a comeback in March 2022 on KTN for 'The Skin Therapy Show'.

After leaving Citizen TV, Joey recalled how being a TV personality had affected her health.

Ms Muthengi said that when she landed the TV job, she restricted eating because she was under immense pressure to maintain her image.

“I got it [food restriction] under control for a few years after then somehow I landed on TV. Then I stopped eating at all. I looked great in those dresses they gave me but underneath I was suffering.

"I felt so much pressure to maintain this image that I just stopped eating. Girls in the hallway would ask me...'My God Joey how do you stay so thin?' And I would just laugh and keep it moving. I honestly thought I was fine. And that's the thing with eating disorders. You don’t see it yourself. But others do,” she wrote.

Joey also mentioned that during her time in school being thin was a ‘thing’ and she grew up keeping herself a "skinny Becky".

“In High School, I would eat all the food and throw up in the bathroom later. What they don't tell you about Bulimia is that you end up consuming more calories that way. Fast forward to college and it's the same story. Eating, barfing and pretending nothing was wrong. All the girls were doing it,” stated Joey Muthengi.