Former K24 Anchor Michelle Morgan reveals face of her all grown up son after 2 years (Photo)

On Monday, Morgan took to social media to share a photo of their all grown up son (Pack Chen), reminiscing on how the journey has been for the past two years.

“So two years ago my lovely husband @wander4th created a life within me. The alchemy of his soul and mine created our son Orion born from the stars. Meet the Chens.

#couplegoals” shared Michelle Morgan.

Former K24 Anchor Michelle Morgan reveals son’s face for the first time after 2 years (Photo) Pulse Live Kenya

Wedding

The loved birds walked down the aisle on May 14, 2019 in an invite on wedding ceremony in Seychelles after 7 years of dating.

“@wander4th and I finally tied the knot after 6 magical years together in the most beautiful beach ceremony in the #Seychelles. Nothing makes me happier than to announce to that I am now Mrs Chen #married #soulmate #elopmentwedding” wrote Morgan on May 14, 2019.

Peng Cheng is the Managing Director of Easy Taxi, a fleet of taxis that operate all over the world.

Career

Michelle Morgan started as a Business news anchor at Citizen TV before she left for K24. After working for a few years she quit and later joined Ebru TV, before she made a K24 comeback.

