Former K24 News Anchor Michelle Morgan and her hubby Peng Chen have for the first time revealed their son’s face after keeping him away for the public for 2 years.
Former K24 Anchor Michelle Morgan reveals face of her all grown up son after 2 years (Photo)
He is so adorable
Pulse Live Kenya
On Monday, Morgan took to social media to share a photo of their all grown up son (Pack Chen), reminiscing on how the journey has been for the past two years.
“So two years ago my lovely husband @wander4th created a life within me. The alchemy of his soul and mine created our son Orion born from the stars. Meet the Chens.
#couplegoals” shared Michelle Morgan.
Wedding
The loved birds walked down the aisle on May 14, 2019 in an invite on wedding ceremony in Seychelles after 7 years of dating.
“@wander4th and I finally tied the knot after 6 magical years together in the most beautiful beach ceremony in the #Seychelles. Nothing makes me happier than to announce to that I am now Mrs Chen #married #soulmate #elopmentwedding” wrote Morgan on May 14, 2019.
Peng Cheng is the Managing Director of Easy Taxi, a fleet of taxis that operate all over the world.
Career
Michelle Morgan started as a Business news anchor at Citizen TV before she left for K24. After working for a few years she quit and later joined Ebru TV, before she made a K24 comeback.
She again joined K24 before leaving to host an extreme sports Programme called Xtreme Outdoors Africa (XOA). She then returned to K24 before she quit again, but this time around for good.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke