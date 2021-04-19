RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Former K24 Anchor Michelle Morgan reveals face of her all grown up son after 2 years (Photo)

Dennis Milimo

He is so adorable

Former K24 Anchor Michelle Morgan reveals son’s face for the first time after 2 years (Photo)

Pulse Live Kenya

Former K24 News Anchor Michelle Morgan and her hubby Peng Chen have for the first time revealed their son’s face after keeping him away for the public for 2 years.

On Monday, Morgan took to social media to share a photo of their all grown up son (Pack Chen), reminiscing on how the journey has been for the past two years.

“So two years ago my lovely husband @wander4th created a life within me. The alchemy of his soul and mine created our son Orion born from the stars. Meet the Chens.

#familyportrait #ourstorybook #blasian #blasiancouple

#couplegoals shared Michelle Morgan.

Former K24 Anchor Michelle Morgan reveals son’s face for the first time after 2 years (Photo)
Wedding

The loved birds walked down the aisle on May 14, 2019 in an invite on wedding ceremony in Seychelles after 7 years of dating.

@wander4th and I finally tied the knot after 6 magical years together in the most beautiful beach ceremony in the #Seychelles. Nothing makes me happier than to announce to that I am now Mrs Chen #married #soulmate #elopmentweddingwrote Morgan on May 14, 2019.

Photos from Michelle Morgan's wedding
Photos from Michelle Morgan's wedding
Photos from Michelle Morgan's wedding
Peng Cheng is the Managing Director of Easy Taxi, a fleet of taxis that operate all over the world.

Career

Michelle Morgan started as a Business news anchor at Citizen TV before she left for K24. After working for a few years she quit and later joined Ebru TV, before she made a K24 comeback.

Former K24 Anchor Michelle Morgan
She again joined K24 before leaving to host an extreme sports Programme called Xtreme Outdoors Africa (XOA). She then returned to K24 before she quit again, but this time around for good.

