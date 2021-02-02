Former K24 news anchor Isabella Kituri has added her name on the growing list of Kenyan Journalists who have joined the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

On Monday, Kituri put up a photo on Instagram, proudly rocking the BBC tag, a clear indication that she has joined the international media house. Her LinkedIn profile has also been changed to “Multimedia Journalist at BBC News”

“Signs that January stress is over. Plates are full of blessings!! #faithoverfear #makeyourownfun #godsplan #neverdoubtgod” Ms Kituri captioned her photo.

Retrenchment

Previously, Ms Kituri worked with Deutsche Welle (Apprenticeship) and Standard Media Group.

Kituri was among editors and senior reporters who were dismissed in June last year, in the second round of retrenchment at Mediamax.

At that particular time, K24 fired its entire newsroom via a text message that was sent to the employees by the human resources manager Maureen Wandera.

The text message was based on a redundancy notice issued to Mediamax employees on May 21st, 2020.

“I am contacting you with regards to the redundancy notice issued on 21st of May 2020. The notice period has expired. Unfortunately, your position has been affected by way of redundancy. I would like to invite you to Emory Hotel in Kileleshwa tomorrow, Monday 22nd at 8:55am to discuss what this means to your employment. When you get to the hotel kindly ask for me. We thank you for your indulgence and cooperation in this matter.” read the message.

Some of the popular faces that were let go include; Rose Gakuo, Fred Indimuli, Eric Njoka, Sam Njoroge, Karen Karimi, Isabella Kituri, Nancy Onyancha, Caren Kibett, Shon Osimbo, Sara Adams, Joy Kariuki, Joab Mwaura, Tony Khwalanda and Shiksha Arora among others.

