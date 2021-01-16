Former NTV new Anchor Debarl Inea has landed a new job with Mediamax owned Station K24, months after being shown the door at Nation Media Group.

According to Business Today, Debarl is set to be unveiled at K24 as the new Punchline host, taking over from Anne Kiguta who resigned in December 2020.

In his exit message from NTV, Inea who used to host the breakfast show dubbed “AMLIVE” summarized his exit message in just 33 words, thanking NTV for the opportunity to work with them.

Former NTV Presenter Debarl Inea

"It was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair." Thank you NMG for the opportunity. Work continues apace” read Debarl Inea’s tweet.

Inea was among top talents that were fired by Nation Media Group back in July last year in a bid to remain afloat in the tough economic times, brought around by the Novel Coronavirus.

Those who were axed from NTV at that Particular time include; Ken Mijungu, Brenda Wanga, Debarl Inea, Sharon Baranga, Shaban Ulaya, Harith Salim, Lillian, Silas Apollo among others.

Media Personality Anne Kiguta

On the other hand, Journalist Anne Kiguta called it quits from Mediamax’s K24 TV, after 2 years. Ms. Kiguta said she suspended her services to K24 as an independent contractor on 21st November, 2020.

The prolific news anchor said her decision to quit was because of the editorial direction the show was being forced to take, by the stations management, and because of that, she could not continue to be part of Punchline.