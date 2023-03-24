Former Kiss presenter Linda Nyangweso comes out as queer

Nyangweso shared on her Instagram page that she is bisexual, meaning she is attracted to both men and women, even though she is currently married with a child.

The renowned presenter also revealed that she took time to come out as bisexual because she was already married to a man.

“As a bisexual woman, I’ve never really had to 'come out' because I am married to a man but this isn’t the time to mince words. LGBTQIA rights are human rights. I’ll say that again. LGBTQIA rights are human rights. No, if ands or buts," Linda posted.

The renowned radio presenter revealed this as she tried to champion LGBTQ+ rights, especially after Uganda passed a bill stating that LGBTQ+ members could face up to 20 years in jail if found.

Linda shared a photo of Ugandan LGBTQ+ activists whereby she made it clear that she was not happy with what was happening in Uganda.

"Seeing what is happening in Uganda should worry us here in Kenya. LGBTQIA rights are already so compromised and it is naive to think that one of the only hateful agendas that unite government and opposition won't mean legislated hate here.

"No one should be forced back into or forced out of the closet. LGBTQIA rights are human rights," Linda wrote.

State of LGBTQ+ debate in Kenya

The LGBTQ+ debate in Kenya has received mixed reactions within the nation, with President William Ruto and other top political figures in Kenya not approving the Supreme Court's ruling that allows the LGBTQ+ community to form their associations.

“We have customs and traditions as well as the constitution. We respect all our religions. We cannot go down that path of allowing same-sex marriages. That is unacceptable in Kenya,” the president said.

However, Sauti Sol lead singer, Bien Aime Baraza, declared his stance regarding the recent Supreme Court ruling that allows members of the LGBTQ+ community to form associations, stating that it is acceptable.

President William Ruto also stated that he will not allow the country to allow same-sex marriages.