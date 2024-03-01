The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Former KTN news anchor joins U.S.-based media house

Amos Robi

The news anchor left the media house on February 1 after 5 years with the station

  • Former KTN News anchor Brenda Radido has embarked on a significant career milestone by joining TRT World,
  • Radido expressed gratitude to KTN News for shaping her career and identity as a journalist
  • Radido's move to TRT World was met with excitement and support from her colleagues

In a significant career move, former KTN News anchor Brenda Czeda Radido has announced her latest professional endeavour, joining the ranks of TRT World in Washington D.C., U.S.

This transition comes just a month after Radido bid farewell to the Standard Media Group, marking the end of an era and the beginning of an exciting new chapter in her journalistic journey.

Radido's departure from KTN News was met with heartfelt messages and a reflective note from the anchor herself.

"Only God knows my life story and journey. All the glory goes back to him," Radido expressed, attributing her success and the new opportunity to divine guidance.

She continued, "Today I begin a New chapter in my career life and as I do that I decided to proudly wear this brand @ktnnews. The last and final lap with a brand @ktnnews that has built me and made me who I am."

Her gratitude extended to the Standard Media Group and KTN News, acknowledging the pivotal role they played in shaping her career.

"A brand that has built the careers of many journalists, me included. I salute Standard Media Group Kenya and KTN News, a brand that will never die......kazi iendele......a new chapter begins. All I can only say is THANK YOU LORD," Radido shared before embarking on her new journey.

Brenda Czeda Radido
Brenda Czeda Radido

The transition to TRT World was made even sweeter with a warm welcome from her Kenyan counterpart, Hope Kirubi, who also works for the international broadcaster.

"Welcome to TRT World, my dear friend 😍😍😍 can’t wait to see you grace our screens," Kirubi expressed.

Before joining KTN News, Radido honed her journalistic skills at Kenya's national broadcaster, KBC, where she worked for two years.

Brenda Czeda Radido
Brenda Czeda Radido
Her career in media also includes a stint at Ebru TV from 2013 to 2016. A graduate of St. Paul's University with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication and Media Studies, Radido's move to TRT World opens up new avenues for her to showcase her talent on an international stage.

Amos Robi
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

