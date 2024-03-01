Former KTN news anchor joins U.S.-based media house

In a significant career move, former KTN News anchor Brenda Czeda Radido has announced her latest professional endeavour, joining the ranks of TRT World in Washington D.C., U.S.

This transition comes just a month after Radido bid farewell to the Standard Media Group, marking the end of an era and the beginning of an exciting new chapter in her journalistic journey.

A leap of faith and gratitude

ADVERTISEMENT

Radido's departure from KTN News was met with heartfelt messages and a reflective note from the anchor herself.

"Only God knows my life story and journey. All the glory goes back to him," Radido expressed, attributing her success and the new opportunity to divine guidance.

She continued, "Today I begin a New chapter in my career life and as I do that I decided to proudly wear this brand @ktnnews. The last and final lap with a brand @ktnnews that has built me and made me who I am."

ADVERTISEMENT

Her gratitude extended to the Standard Media Group and KTN News, acknowledging the pivotal role they played in shaping her career.

"A brand that has built the careers of many journalists, me included. I salute Standard Media Group Kenya and KTN News, a brand that will never die......kazi iendele......a new chapter begins. All I can only say is THANK YOU LORD," Radido shared before embarking on her new journey.

Brenda Czeda Radido Pulse Live Kenya

Warm welcome for Radido at TRT World

ADVERTISEMENT

The transition to TRT World was made even sweeter with a warm welcome from her Kenyan counterpart, Hope Kirubi, who also works for the international broadcaster.

"Welcome to TRT World, my dear friend 😍😍😍 can’t wait to see you grace our screens," Kirubi expressed.

Brenda Czeda Radido's career

Before joining KTN News, Radido honed her journalistic skills at Kenya's national broadcaster, KBC, where she worked for two years.

Brenda Czeda Radido Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT