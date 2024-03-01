- Former KTN News anchor Brenda Radido has embarked on a significant career milestone by joining TRT World,
- Radido expressed gratitude to KTN News for shaping her career and identity as a journalist
- Radido's move to TRT World was met with excitement and support from her colleagues
Former KTN news anchor joins U.S.-based media house
The news anchor left the media house on February 1 after 5 years with the station
In a significant career move, former KTN News anchor Brenda Czeda Radido has announced her latest professional endeavour, joining the ranks of TRT World in Washington D.C., U.S.
This transition comes just a month after Radido bid farewell to the Standard Media Group, marking the end of an era and the beginning of an exciting new chapter in her journalistic journey.
A leap of faith and gratitude
Radido's departure from KTN News was met with heartfelt messages and a reflective note from the anchor herself.
"Only God knows my life story and journey. All the glory goes back to him," Radido expressed, attributing her success and the new opportunity to divine guidance.
She continued, "Today I begin a New chapter in my career life and as I do that I decided to proudly wear this brand @ktnnews. The last and final lap with a brand @ktnnews that has built me and made me who I am."
Her gratitude extended to the Standard Media Group and KTN News, acknowledging the pivotal role they played in shaping her career.
"A brand that has built the careers of many journalists, me included. I salute Standard Media Group Kenya and KTN News, a brand that will never die......kazi iendele......a new chapter begins. All I can only say is THANK YOU LORD," Radido shared before embarking on her new journey.
Warm welcome for Radido at TRT World
The transition to TRT World was made even sweeter with a warm welcome from her Kenyan counterpart, Hope Kirubi, who also works for the international broadcaster.
"Welcome to TRT World, my dear friend 😍😍😍 can’t wait to see you grace our screens," Kirubi expressed.
Brenda Czeda Radido's career
Before joining KTN News, Radido honed her journalistic skills at Kenya's national broadcaster, KBC, where she worked for two years.
Her career in media also includes a stint at Ebru TV from 2013 to 2016. A graduate of St. Paul's University with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication and Media Studies, Radido's move to TRT World opens up new avenues for her to showcase her talent on an international stage.
