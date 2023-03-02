ADVERTISEMENT
Francis Gachuri, Kennedy Murithi & 6 others who quit media for gov't jobs

Amos Robi

Kennedy Murithi, Francis Gachuri and Mike Gitonga

The media industry in Kenya has been hit by a wave of departures as several journalists have left their roles to take up various positions in government after the 2022 elections.

Political leaders often rely on journalists to head communication departments because of their expertise and experience in the field of media and communication.

Journalists are trained to communicate effectively with different audiences. The skills they possess are invaluable in the world of politics, where effective communication is essential to building public support and shaping public opinion.

Journalists also often have a broad network of contacts in the media industry which can be useful in securing favorable coverage for the leaders they work for and in building relationships with journalists and media outlets.

Journalists at a past event
Journalists at a past event

Additinonally, journalists are often familiar with the latest trends and technologies in communication, including social media and digital marketing. This can be particularly important in today's media landscape, where the use of digital channels to communicate with the public has become increasingly important.

Below are some of the high-profile journalists who have left the newsroom for government jobs:

The senior Royal Media journalist was the latest scribe to announce his departure from the newsroom.

Gachuri who served as the political affairs editor joins the Ministry of Interior where he will serve as the Head of Communications.

Journalist Francis Gachuri at State House.
Journalist Francis Gachuri at State House.
Gachuri worked at Citizen TV for over 15 years after leaving state broadcaster KBC.

Salim Swaleh served as the NTV news anchor before he left to join the office of the prime Cabinet Secretary.

Swaleh now serves as the director of press service in the office of the prime cabinet secretary which was introduced after the Ruto government came into power.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi in a meeting
Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi in a meeting

Murithi had built a niche for himself as one of the finest political reporters.

After his firing from NTV, he left to join the Tharaka Nithi County government where he serves as the governor's political advisor.

Kennedy Murithi
Kennedy Murithi

Murithi had previously served as the director of communications in the county between 2017 and 2018.

The former KTN News presenter left his role at the standard group-owned office to join the first lady's office before he was appointed secretary State Functions.

At the office of the first lady, Gitonga headed the communications department.

Mike Gitonga
Mike Gitonga

The seasoned journalist left Citizen which he had called home since 2018 to serve under the Communication Directorate of the office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary.

Anders Ihachi,Courtesy: Facebook
Anders Ihachi

Before joining Citizen TV, Ihachi also worked as a reporter with Media Max-owned K24.

Karen Karimi quit her stint at TV47 to join the Kilifi County government.

Karimi will serve under the leadership of Governor Gideon Mung'aro who is serving in his first term.

Karimi previously worked at K24 as a news anchor before joining TV47.

Karen Karimi
Karen Karimi
Known for his fluency in Swahili, Nick ended his stint at Royal Media services to work with Kwale Governor Fatuma Mohamed Achani.

Gitonga now heads the communication department in the county.

Nick Gitonga
Nick Gitonga
The former programmes manager at Royal Media Services left after close to two decades for Homa Bay County government.

Odhiambo is now the Chief of Staff for the Glady's Wanga led government.

Homa Bay Chief of Staff Charles Odhiambo
Homa Bay Chief of Staff Charles Odhiambo
