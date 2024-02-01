KTN News anchor treated to surprise farewell as she departs station after 5 years

Radido, who joined the media house in 2018, announced her departure with a heartfelt message expressing gratitude for the transformative journey she experienced at KTN News.

She credited the company for shaping her identity and providing her with invaluable growth opportunities.

In her departure message shared on social media, the sassy presenter reflected on her time at KTN News, acknowledging the profound impact it had on her personal and professional development.

"And just like that, my five-year stay at the Standard Group @ktnnews has come to an end. KTN News has built me and made me who I am today, the brand BRENDA CZEDA RADIDO," she wrote.

Brenda Czeda Radido Pulse Live Kenya

Radido also expressed gratitude to the individuals and organizations who entrusted her with their stories, allowing her to fulfil her role as a journalist. She thanked her colleagues and superiors for their unwavering support and camaraderie, describing the teamwork at KTN News as unparalleled.

"KTN News has taken me to places l never thought of nor imagined. This far l have come it has been God without him l wouldn't be here and who l am today. Everyone who allowed me to tell their stories on this platform @ktnnews asanteni sana.

"To my workmates and bosses thank you for believing in me.......oooohhhh my goodness l lack words to describe the great team work that we had," she said.

During her farewell, Radido was pleasantly surprised by her team members who showered her with tokens of appreciation, including a bouquet, a cake, and heartfelt notes expressing their admiration and gratitude.

Before her tenure at KTN News, Radido honed her skills at the national broadcaster, KBC, where she worked for two years. Prior to that, she showcased her talents at Ebru TV from 2013 to 2016.

