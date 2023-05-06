The sports category has moved to a new website.

Tyler Mbaya aka Baha over the moon as he celebrates birthday with daughter Astra

Charles Ouma

Happy Birthday!

Former Machachari actor, Tyler Mbaya, popularly known as Baha who shares a birthdate with his daughter has marked the day by penning a heartwarming message to himself and his daughter.

Baha turned 23 years old with his daughter Astra turning 1 year old.

He celebrated the day by authoring a message in which he expressed gratitude for the milestones achieved.

"Wagwan #tylergang🇰🇪Mandem ain't a fan of long caps but Leo I just can't help it🤩 So Damn Grateful🥹 to celebrate my Jordan Year with My Twin as she clocks her Big 1😍🥳 It's so exciting yet surprising how we're here already🤯 Feel like there's been a timeline breach😅" Baha wrote.

He also professed his love for Astra, noting that the day will always be a constant reminder of the best blessing in his life writing:

"Though it just dawned on me that time will fly like a thief in the night and next thing I know we'll be having talks about Boys😏 How I wish you'd stay this Tiny forever🤗😭 but If only wishes were horses😩 Before I get all sentimental I just wanna say I Love You🫶🏾 my lil Shawty @astra__kamau 🌸 Today will Always be a constant reminder of the Best Blessing in my Life❤️ Happy Birthday to Us🙏🏾🥰 #Big1⭐️ #23✨"

Tyler Mbaya aka Baha over the moon as he celebrates birthday with daughter Astra Pulse Live Kenya

Baha and his lover, Georgina Njenga welcomed baby Astra last year after dating for a while.

READ: Georgina Njenga claps back at haters criticising her parenting style

Georgina has in the past, slammed critics who questioned her parenting skills, pointing to her love for partying and spending time with friends.

"It's crazy, I can be in the house six out of seven days, but that one day, everyone will try to make me feel bad for going out, and it's all crazy because her dad never gets the same questions when he's out with his friends," Georgina Njenga wrote.

However, Georgina clarified that she would never let unsolicited comments affect her and encouraged other young mothers to do the same.

"Am still a young girl trying to achieve her dreams in her 20s and am still going to live them in every opportunity that I get.

"If you are a young mum going through the same, don’t let anyone make you feel bad for being you," she said.

According to her, being a mother is only one part of their identity, and they have many other talents and strengths.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
