ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Georgina Njenga claps back at haters criticising her parenting style

Lynet Okumu

Kenyan content creator, Georgina Njenga, has responded to people criticising new moms for having fun.

Georgina Njenga
Georgina Njenga

Georgina Njenga has opened up about her experience with mommy shaming as a first-time mom.

Recommended articles

On Sunday, February 5, the mother of one took to Instagram to share a story of how people have called her out as a bad mother.

A screenshot of Georgina Njenga's response on Instagram
A screenshot of Georgina Njenga's response on Instagram Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Georgina Njenga loses family member

According to Georgina, online critics have scrutinized her parenting skills, pointing to her love for partying and spending time with friends.

Georgina says that the worst thing about the situation is that the same questions are not directed at the father of the child.

"It's crazy, I can be in the house six out of seven days, but that one day, everyone will try to make me feel bad for going out, and it's all crazy because her dad never gets the same questions when he's out with his friends," Georgina Njenga wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT
Georgina Njenga
Georgina Njenga Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Georgina Njenga explains source of leaked photos as Tyler Mbaya reacts

In addition, Georgina pointed out that interrogating a mother about her baby's location while she's having a good time is a type of mother-shaming that seeks to generate guilt in mothers.

ADVERTISEMENT

She recounted her experience of being trapped in her home for three months after giving birth, which led to her developing postpartum depression due to her reluctance to seek help.

"During my first 3 months of being a mom, I really did overwork myself. I had no nanny because I felt I would be a lazy mom.

"I didn't leave the house only when going to clinics. I lost myself so much that I never thought I would overcome it. I fell into postpartum depression," she narrated.

Georgina Njenga
Georgina Njenga Georgina Njenga Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Tyler Mbaya and fiancé get tattoos in honour of baby daughter[Photo]

However, Georgina clarified that she would never let unsolicited comments affect her and encouraged other young mothers to do the same.

"Am still a young girl trying to achieve her dreams in her 20s and am still going to live them in every opportunity that I get.

"If you are a young mum going through the same, don’t let anyone make you feel bad for being you," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to her, being a mother is only one part of their identity, and they have many other talents and strengths.

"Apart from being the title mom, we also have a lot of other things to offer," she said.

Georgina Njenga, Tyler Mbaya and their daughter Astra
Georgina Njenga, Tyler Mbaya and their daughter Astra Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ex-Machachari actor Baha & girlfriend expecting their 1st child together [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Georgina Njenga and her boyfriend, Tyler Mbaya, welcomed their first child, Astra, in May 2022.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Rotimi expresses love for wife, Vanessa Mdee & newborn baby in beautiful post

Rotimi expresses love for wife, Vanessa Mdee & newborn baby in beautiful post

Kwambox gives tough opinion after Ayra Starr's short performance in Nairobi

Kwambox gives tough opinion after Ayra Starr's short performance in Nairobi

Georgina Njenga claps back at haters criticising her parenting style

Georgina Njenga claps back at haters criticising her parenting style

Video: Zari, Shakib fly to Dubai for desert adventure

Video: Zari, Shakib fly to Dubai for desert adventure

Chebet Ronoh unmasked by former PA for attacking Kate Actress

Chebet Ronoh unmasked by former PA for attacking Kate Actress

A man is the easiest thing to get – Amira says after Jimal confirmed new lover

A man is the easiest thing to get – Amira says after Jimal confirmed new lover

Jalang’o, Sakaja steal the show in rap battle with Khaligraph Jones [Video]

Jalang’o, Sakaja steal the show in rap battle with Khaligraph Jones [Video]

Crazy Kennar's generosity shines through in village project

Crazy Kennar's generosity shines through in village project

'Kishash' singer Lil Maina’s tribute on stage to late grandfather

'Kishash' singer Lil Maina’s tribute on stage to late grandfather

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage of Francis Gachuri at different stages of his career at Citizen TV

Emotions run high during Francis Gachuri's farewell on Citizen TV [Videos]

Journalist Francis Gachuri

Francis Gachuri biography: Career, personal life, networth

Xtian Dela

Xtian Dela finally responds to negligence claims by mother

Amber Ray hospitalized, gives update on her health

Amber Ray hospitalized, gives update on her health