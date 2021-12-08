RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBC poaches another top Nation Journalist days after Victor Kiprop

Dennis Milimo

Brian Osweta
Brian Osweta

Media Personality Brian Osweta has landed a new job with British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), days after parting ways with Nation Media Group.

In an update shared via his social media pages, Osweta announced that he is glad to be the latest addition to the BBC Africa team.

“His Grace has, is and will always be sufficient for me. Thank you Jesus! You deserve all the glory. Truly it has been a year of Great Expansion,” wrote Brian Osweta.

Brian Osweta
Brian Osweta Briian Osweta Pulse Live Kenya

The journalist announced his exit from Nation Media on December 6, 2021, after working at the Kimathi street placed media house for one year. He thanked the Nation Media management for giving him an opportunity to work with them.

“I am extremely grateful to @NationAfrica #NationNewsplex for all the opportunities, and growth I have experienced during my time here (it truly is one of the best training grounds for journalists). Today,1 yr later, I leave well-equipped and prepared to face my next assignment,” reads Oswta’s Exit message.

At Nation, Osweta was a data journalist attached to the data journalism desk.

“I work as a data journalist at the data journalism desk (Newsplex). The role involves conceptualising and executing data driven projects that lead to compelling and in depth stories,” reads his LinkedIn Profile.

Victor Kiprop poached

In November, ex-NTV Presenter Victor Kiprop who parted ways with NTV after three years, joined BBC as a business reporter alongside former K24 journalist Sara Adam.

Victor Kiprop
Victor Kiprop Victor Kiprop Pulse Live Kenya

“I am pleased to announce that Victor Kiprop and Sara Adam are today joining the coolest team in the hub as Business Journalists.

“Sara has recently worked with the team as a Freelancer journalist and now joins us substantively. She’s previously worked as a business reporter and presenter at Kenya’s K24 TV. On his part, Victor Kiprop joins us from Kenya’s NTV, where he’s been working as a business reporter and presenter. Victor previously worked with CNBC Africa," the email read in part.

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo

