RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Former NTV presenter Victor Kiprop lands new job at BBC

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Congratulations

Victor Kiprop
Victor Kiprop

Media Personality Victor Kiprop has landed a new job with British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

Recommended articles

Kiprop who parted ways with NTV after three years has joined BBC as a business reporter alongside former K24 journalist Sara Adam.

“I am pleased to announce that Victor Kiprop and Sara Adam are today joining the coolest team in the hub as Business Journalists.

“Sara has recently worked with the team as a Freelancer journalist and now joins us substantively. She’s previously worked as a business reporter and presenter at Kenya’s K24 TV. On his part, Victor Kiprop joins us from Kenya’s NTV, where he’s been working as a business reporter and presenter. Victor previously worked with CNBC Africa," the email read in part.

Victor Kiprop
Victor Kiprop Victor Kiprop Pulse Live Kenya

Goodbye

Kiprop bid goodbye to his viewers at NTV on November 4th after hosting his last show at the station.

“This happens to be my last show here on NTV, yes you had me right and I just have to say thank you. It feels like yesterday when I went on air with my first show, but it has actually been some ten months. I have been here for the last three years, yet the last ten months have been the most rewarding and fulfilling for me. This has been a dream come for me and an absolute honour of my life. I think we have done a good and of course thanks to you our viewers and amazing team that wakes up to put everything together,” said Victor Kiprop.

Victor Kiprop
Victor Kiprop Victor Kiprop Pulse Live Kenya

A thankful Kiprop also expressed gratitude towards the NTV management for the opportunity to work with them for the past three years.

“The show will continue of course with a new host and the rest of the team with the same energy, you can bet it will only get better and better. This is to say thank you to you our viewers, the panelists and of course the team producing the show every day starting with my co-host Gladys Gachanja,” he added.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Former NTV presenter Victor Kiprop lands new job at BBC

Former NTV presenter Victor Kiprop lands new job at BBC

MTV EMAs 2021: The best dressed celebrities on the red carpet [Photos]

MTV EMAs 2021: The best dressed celebrities on the red carpet [Photos]

Keep my name out of it - King Kaka tells Eric Omondi ahead of planned demos

Keep my name out of it - King Kaka tells Eric Omondi ahead of planned demos

Too much gossip, less support - Angry Tanasha Donna lecture critics & bloggers

Too much gossip, less support - Angry Tanasha Donna lecture critics & bloggers

Harmonize hits back after former boss Diamond mocked him [Screenshot]

Harmonize hits back after former boss Diamond mocked him [Screenshot]

Diamond’s reaction as Rayvanny becomes 1st African act to perform at MTV EMAs

Diamond’s reaction as Rayvanny becomes 1st African act to perform at MTV EMAs

List of winners for the 2021 MTV EMA Awards [Full List]

List of winners for the 2021 MTV EMA Awards [Full List]

PSquare: 3 reasons why we think the brothers may have settled their rift

PSquare: 3 reasons why we think the brothers may have settled their rift

Mutura smells funny, tastes dirty - Murugi Munyi

Mutura smells funny, tastes dirty - Murugi Munyi

Trending

'I'm sorry I threw you out there' - Annie Idibia tenders apology to 2Face Idibia and all as she turns 37

Music icon 2Face Idibia and his wife Annie [Instagram/Official2baba]

Sanaipei Tande opens up on being offered money by Maina Kageni to have his baby [Video]

Sanaipei Tande and Maina Kageni

Zari Hassan over the moon as she celebrates new milestone

Zari Hassan

Sauti Sol's Bien breaks down how he will spend his Sh50 million

Sauti’s Sol’s Bien drops much anticipated EP ‘Bald Men Love Better’ ft Aaron Rimbui