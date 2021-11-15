Former NTV presenter Victor Kiprop lands new job at BBC

Kiprop who parted ways with NTV after three years has joined BBC as a business reporter alongside former K24 journalist Sara Adam.

“I am pleased to announce that Victor Kiprop and Sara Adam are today joining the coolest team in the hub as Business Journalists.

“Sara has recently worked with the team as a Freelancer journalist and now joins us substantively. She’s previously worked as a business reporter and presenter at Kenya’s K24 TV. On his part, Victor Kiprop joins us from Kenya’s NTV, where he’s been working as a business reporter and presenter. Victor previously worked with CNBC Africa," the email read in part.

Victor Kiprop Pulse Live Kenya

Goodbye

Kiprop bid goodbye to his viewers at NTV on November 4th after hosting his last show at the station.

“This happens to be my last show here on NTV, yes you had me right and I just have to say thank you. It feels like yesterday when I went on air with my first show, but it has actually been some ten months. I have been here for the last three years, yet the last ten months have been the most rewarding and fulfilling for me. This has been a dream come for me and an absolute honour of my life. I think we have done a good and of course thanks to you our viewers and amazing team that wakes up to put everything together,” said Victor Kiprop.

A thankful Kiprop also expressed gratitude towards the NTV management for the opportunity to work with them for the past three years.