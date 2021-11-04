Top NTV presenter quits after 3 years

Kiprop bid goodbye to his viewers at NTV on Thursday after hosting his last show at the station.

“This happens to be my last show here on NTV, yes you had me right and I just have to say thank you. It feels like yesterday when I went on air with my first show, but it has actually been some ten months. I have been here for the last three years, yet the last ten months have been the most rewarding and fulfilling for me. This has been a dream come for me and an absolute honour of my life. I think we have done a good and of course thanks to you our viewers and amazing team that wakes up to put everything together,” said Victor Kiprop.

A thankful Kiprop also expressed gratitude towards the NTV management for the opportunity to work with them for the past three years.

“The show will continue of course with a new host and the rest of the team with the same energy, you can bet it will only get better and better. This is to say thank you to you our viewers, the panelists and of course the team producing the show every day starting with my co-host Gladys Gachanja,” he added.

His co-host Gladys Gachanja joined the conversation wishing all the best in his future endeavors.

“We really celebrate you for being such a great colleague… You are one quick student, in a few weeks, you took up, flew and made as proud. As I keep telling you, go fourth ye and conquer, we celebrate and really appreciate you,” Gladys Gachanja said.