Citizen TV lines up former NTV presenter in race to replace Willis Raburu

Making the thrilling announcement on his Instagram, Kimathi revealed that he will be gracing the screens on Friday 4, ready to bring back his signature energy after being away from the limelight for over a year.

"This Friday I'm bringing all the energy on 10/10. Haven't been onscreen for over a year, so you know I'm hungry!!!

"My people, I need your support - tune in masses for the best showdown and let's show them how we do!" Kimathi passionately declared, rallying his fans to stand behind him on this exciting new journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Media personality Martin Kimathi Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Influencer Awards 2023: Nominated your favourite Media & Blogger Influencer of the year

Known for his versatile talent as both a host and actor, Kimathi previously hosted the popular show 'Teen Republik' on NTV until 2021, after which he rejoined the station with the show 'Tuzidi na Hustle'.

Now, he sets his sights on the '10/10' show, determined to leave a lasting impression with his unique charm and engaging presence.

Citizen TV is conducting tests with various media personalities as they search for the perfect fit to steer the show into its next chapter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oga Obinna explains why he is best to host '10/10' show

Oga Obinna was the first personality to host the show in the race to replace Raburu.

Filled with optimism and determination, Obinna expressed his eagerness to secure the coveted hosting role, saying it would be a dream come true.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Drawing from his extensive experience in the media space, he is confident in his ability to win over his potential employer.

"With my experience from hosting numerous TV shows (Kajairo Music Comedy, Breaktime Show, Comedy Club, Offside NTV, FNL Kiss TV, and other concerts and events hosted over 10 years), sitawaangusha," Obinna asserted, exuding a sense of certainty about his capabilities.

Willis Raburu left an indelible mark on the '10/10' show, with his unmatched energy, eloquence, and skill in engaging guests and fans, setting a high bar for his successor.

ADVERTISEMENT