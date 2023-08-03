The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Citizen TV lines up former NTV presenter in race to replace Willis Raburu

Amos Robi

Citizen TV is yet to settle on a host to replace Willis Raburu who hosted the show for over four years

Former NTV presenter Martin Kimathi has stepped into the spotlight once again as he enters the lineup of potential hosts being considered by Citizen TV to replace Willis Raburu on '10/10' show.

Making the thrilling announcement on his Instagram, Kimathi revealed that he will be gracing the screens on Friday 4, ready to bring back his signature energy after being away from the limelight for over a year.

"This Friday I'm bringing all the energy on 10/10. Haven't been onscreen for over a year, so you know I'm hungry!!!

"My people, I need your support - tune in masses for the best showdown and let's show them how we do!" Kimathi passionately declared, rallying his fans to stand behind him on this exciting new journey.

Pulse Influencer Awards 2023: Nominated your favourite Media & Blogger Influencer of the year

Known for his versatile talent as both a host and actor, Kimathi previously hosted the popular show 'Teen Republik' on NTV until 2021, after which he rejoined the station with the show 'Tuzidi na Hustle'.

Now, he sets his sights on the '10/10' show, determined to leave a lasting impression with his unique charm and engaging presence.

Citizen TV is conducting tests with various media personalities as they search for the perfect fit to steer the show into its next chapter.

Oga Obinna was the first personality to host the show in the race to replace Raburu.

Filled with optimism and determination, Obinna expressed his eagerness to secure the coveted hosting role, saying it would be a dream come true.

READ: How Obinna’s first 10/10 show went down: celebrities and fans react

Drawing from his extensive experience in the media space, he is confident in his ability to win over his potential employer.

"With my experience from hosting numerous TV shows (Kajairo Music Comedy, Breaktime Show, Comedy Club, Offside NTV, FNL Kiss TV, and other concerts and events hosted over 10 years), sitawaangusha," Obinna asserted, exuding a sense of certainty about his capabilities.

Willis Raburu left an indelible mark on the '10/10' show, with his unmatched energy, eloquence, and skill in engaging guests and fans, setting a high bar for his successor.

READ: Martin Kimathi Quits as NTV Unveils New Teen Republik hosts

As fans eagerly await the announcement of the new host, all eyes are now on Kimathi and Obinna, as they seek the chance to captivate audiences and keep the show alive.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
