Former Tusker Project Fame (TPF) contestant, David Ogola, popularly known as David Major has been hospitalized again, days after leaving Rehab.

D Major’s hospitalization was made public by Alvan Gatitu aka Alvan Love, who has been hosting the singer at his house since leaving Rehab.

In a Facebook post, Alvan who is also a TPF star, asked his fans to say a prayer for David Major.

David Major

Pray for David Major

“Guys help me Pray for David Ogola D major

Since Saturday morning he had to be taken to hospital after developing health complications

4 seizures in a span of 6 hours bado ako huko.

He can't stay with me anymore since he needs monitoring from a medical facility.

He had no where else to go” shared Alvan Gatitu.

On February 22, Gatitu put up a post announcing that D Major was out of rehab after four Months. The musician was admitted into rehab after a good Samaritan found him on the streets and offered to help him.

Also Read: Ex-Tusker Project Fame Star David Major leaves Rehab

David Major with Alvan Love

In 2018, the singer (David Major) had also put out a post on Facebook saying he was battling seizures and depression.

In November 2020, the musician cum audio engineer was spotted on the streets of Mirema drive in Roysambu, having been homeless and going through a rough patch in his life.