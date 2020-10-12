Over the weekend, COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli held an exquisite party for his daughter Maria Atwoli upon graduating with a degree in law.

Moments from the lavish party were documented through videos and photos that were later shared on social media by Atwoli’s wife Mary Kilobi.

“Congratulations Wakili Maria❤👩‍🎓” reads a caption on Photos shared by Mary Kilobi Atwoli.

Maria Atwoli.

Taking to Twitter, Atwoli also put up two photo accompanied with a congratulatory message to daughter Maria, stating that he is very proud her.

“Congratulations my daughter @atwolimaria on your graduation as a lawyer. Always proud of you” tweeted Atwoli.

The tweet ignited lots of positive vibrations from tweeps who wished Maria well in her career, as a lawyer.

Over the years Atwoli has proved to be a big spender, judging from his lifestyle and the treatment he accords his family members when they achieve a new milestone in their life.

Francis Atwoli , daughter Maria Atwoli and wife Mary Kilobi.

In January, Atwoli also held a graduation party for his wife, Mary Kilobi, at their Iladamat home in Kajiado County.

The news anchor graduated from the University of Nairobi with a masters in international studies towards the end of 2019.

"I graduated in absentia from the university because I had visited the UK at the time, but held the party in January," said Kilobi.

Francis Atwoli throws lavish party for daughter as she graduates with Law degree (Photos)

