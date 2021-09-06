The couple made the revelation on Sunday, by sharing photos capturing Ms Kwamboka’s Baby Bumb, stating they are happy to see their family expand.

“Thank you Jehovah for blessing my womb yet again!!! How many praises can I sing, how loud can I say thank you my God. From a hopeless Endo warrior to a soon to be mom of 2!!!

To my angel; Your big brother and I can’t wait to meet you and to love you forever” shared Corazon Kwamboka.

Frankie and Corazon Kwamboka expecting Baby Number 2 (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

On the other hand, an excited Frankie also put a beautiful family portrait, saying he can’t wait to welcome a new member into his family.

“And the family keeps growing! We can’t wait to meet you..” wrote Frankie.

Reactions

michelle.ntalami “Wueh! You guys are not wasting time for nobody! Congratulations guys! Well in.. literally!😄🙌🏾🤰🏾 @corazon_kwamboka @frankie_justgymit”

yvonnedarcq ‘Wow wow wow, congratulations dear❤️🙌🔥 so happy for you 3 soon to be 4, yay🙌🙌🙌🙌”

ivynamu “Congrats, blessings to you & yours ❤️”

seremjudy “Wow congratulations 👏👏”

itsgowaine “Congratulations. I respect it. Any man would keep them coming”

jusst_carol “God loves you!!! Wow you looking soo beautiful 😍😍😍. Be blessed"

Engagement

The pregnancy announcement come days after Frankie proposed to Kwamboka while Holidaying in Zanzibar and it was a big Yes”

On August 31, Ms Kwamboka shared photo capturing her engagement ring, stating that she said YES! to her favorite person.

“I said yes!!!! To happiness, to love and to a whole lot of fun with the one person I don’t ever want to live without. @frankie_justgymit can’t wait to say I do” reads Kwamboka’s post.

On July 27, Corazon and Frankie celebrated two years of being together as a couple.

“2 solid years with the sweetest, most annoying, absolutely understanding human. 2 years of the best experiences and of abundance of blessings. To many more baby #franzon

Ten toes down hubby, I love you.” wrote Corazon Kwamboka.

