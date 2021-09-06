Frankie and Corazon Kwamboka expecting Baby Number 2 (Photos)

Gym Instructor Frankie Just GymIt and his fiancée Corazon Kwamboka are expecting their second child together.
The couple made the revelation on Sunday, by sharing photos capturing Ms Kwamboka’s Baby Bumb, stating they are happy to see their family expand.
“Thank you Jehovah for blessing my womb yet again!!! How many praises can I sing, how loud can I say thank you my God. From a hopeless Endo warrior to a soon to be mom of 2!!!
To my angel; Your big brother and I can’t wait to meet you and to love you forever” shared Corazon Kwamboka.
On the other hand, an excited Frankie also put a beautiful family portrait, saying he can’t wait to welcome a new member into his family.
“And the family keeps growing! We can’t wait to meet you..” wrote Frankie.
Reactions
michelle.ntalami “Wueh! You guys are not wasting time for nobody! Congratulations guys! Well in.. literally!😄🙌🏾🤰🏾 @corazon_kwamboka @frankie_justgymit”
yvonnedarcq ‘Wow wow wow, congratulations dear❤️🙌🔥 so happy for you 3 soon to be 4, yay🙌🙌🙌🙌”
ivynamu “Congrats, blessings to you & yours ❤️”
anita_soina “CONGRATULATIONS 🍾🎊🎉🎈”
seremjudy “Wow congratulations 👏👏”
itsgowaine “Congratulations. I respect it. Any man would keep them coming”
jusst_carol “God loves you!!! Wow you looking soo beautiful 😍😍😍. Be blessed"
Engagement
The pregnancy announcement come days after Frankie proposed to Kwamboka while Holidaying in Zanzibar and it was a big Yes”
On August 31, Ms Kwamboka shared photo capturing her engagement ring, stating that she said YES! to her favorite person.
“I said yes!!!! To happiness, to love and to a whole lot of fun with the one person I don’t ever want to live without. @frankie_justgymit can’t wait to say I do” reads Kwamboka’s post.
On July 27, Corazon and Frankie celebrated two years of being together as a couple.
“2 solid years with the sweetest, most annoying, absolutely understanding human. 2 years of the best experiences and of abundance of blessings. To many more baby #franzon
Ten toes down hubby, I love you.” wrote Corazon Kwamboka.
The celebrity couple are blessed with a baby boy named Taiyari Kiarie. They unveiled his face to the public for the first time in December 2020, after keeping him away from the public eye for four months. Corazon delivered the new born through cesarean section (C-section).
