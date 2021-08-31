On Tuesday, Ms Kwamboka put up a photo capturing her engagement ring, stating that she said YES! to her favorite person.

“I said yes!!!! To happiness, to love and to a whole lot of fun with the one person I don’t ever want to live without. @frankie_justgymit can’t wait to say I do” reads Kwamboka’s post.

Frankie Just GymIt Proposes to Baby Mama Corazon Kwamboka in Zanzibar (Photo) Pulse Live Kenya

The engagement post attracted lots of positive vibrations from her fans and flowers, who took to the comment section to shower the couple with lovely comments.

Reactions

michelle.ntalami “Engage us, we are your commitments!😂🙌🏾 Congratulations @frankie_justgymit and @corazon_kwamboka! More love!♥️💎"”

yvonnedarcq “Omg omg omg congratulations 🎊 🥳 woooohoooooo so happy for the both of you🙌👏🔥”

aminaamaru “Congratulations to the both of you 💕🎉🎊💖God bless your union now n forever”

madra_m “Congratulations Hunny 💜 More love and Happiness to you!”

Two Years Together

Corazon and Frankie’s engagement come weeks the two love birds’ celebrated two years of being together as a couple.

On July 27, the couple shared a series of posts on their social media pages, gushing over each other with lovely words

“2 solid years with the sweetest, most annoying, absolutely understanding human. 2 years of the best experiences and of abundance of blessings. To many more baby #franzon

Ten toes down hubby, I love you.” wrote Corazon Kwamboka.

On the other hand, Frankie wrote “✌🏽 Two years and still counting. Happy Anniversary to us! 🖤

To infinity and beyond! Love you wifey”.

The celebrity couple are blessed with a baby boy named Taiyari Kiarie. They unveiled his face to the public for the first time in December 2020, after keeping him away from the public eye for four months.

The couple took to Instagram to share adorable photos of their son and their online In-laws could not help it but gush over Taiyari’s looks with lovely comments.

Frankie and Kwamboka welcomed a new born baby into to their family back in August, sharing the news via a 11-minutes video.

Corazon delivered the new born through cesarean section (C-section). Kwamboka announced her pregnancy with a cute baby bump photo via her Instagram page on July 2nd, 2020.

NOT BEING SINGLE

In April 2021, Kwamboka disclosed that in her early 20s, she never believed in being single, or not having any friends. The mother of one said she found herself dating toxic men and staying in the relationship longer than she should have, because she wanted to be in a relationship.