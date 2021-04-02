Socialite Corazon Kwamboka has disclosed that in her early 20s, she never believed in being single, or not having any friends.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the mother of one said this led her to the point of becoming friends with social media users and fake people.

She also found herself dating toxic men and staying in the relationship longer than she should have, because she wanted to be in a relationship.

Corazon Kwamboka

Corazon noted that it took her maturity to realize that she needed to let go of toxic people, be by herself to discover who she is, and that she is now self-sufficient.

She called on her followers to love themselves first, before they love anyone, because they will be spending the rest of their lives with themselves.

“Love yourself before you love anyone else, because that’s who you’ll spend the rest of your life with.

Corazon Kwamboka

In my early 20s I never believed In being single, spending time by myself or even that I can be complete without a bunch of friend or a boyfriend. So I befriended users and fake people and dated toxic men and stayed longer than I should have just for the sake of dating, no meaning, purpose or future.

It took maturing to realize I had to let go of all the toxic people in my life, be alone for a while and discover who the true genie inside is, now I more self sufficient. I love friends and heck having someone to cuddle and love on is a wonderful thing but it’s not everything and it shouldn’t be. Love you for real,” wrote Corazon Kwamboka.