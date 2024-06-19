Fred Omondi's 'mum' shares unknown details about late son as family prepares for burial

In the early morning of June 15, 2024, the Omondi family was struck by tragedy when Fred Omondi, the younger brother of comedian and activist Eric Omondi, lost his life in a horrific road accident.

The accident, which occurred around 6 AM, involved a bodaboda Fred was riding and a speeding bus. The collision was fatal, and Fred died instantly at the scene. This heartbreaking news left a void in the hearts of his family, friends, and fans.

Fred Omondi's mum reveals little-known details of his childhood

Fred Omondi is known for his vibrant personality and close relationship with his family, and particularly cherished mother, Eunice Atieno Omondi.

A screenshot image of mother to the late comedian Fred Omondi talks about his childhood in an interview at her home on June 18, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

In an emotional interview with Pashwa TV on June 18, Eunice shared her grief and the profound impact of her son's death.

She revealed that she learned about Fred's death on Sunday, June 16. "I found out around 11 AM that Fred had passed away," she said, her voice filled with sorrow.

Reflecting on Fred's childhood, Eunice described him as a playful and loving son. "Fred was always full of mischief and fun, and we never interfered with that. It bore fruit in his life. He loved his family dearly, especially me," she shared.

Pulse Live Kenya

Impact of Fred Omondi's death on the family

Eunice's grief was palpable as she spoke about the profound impact of Fred's death on her. "His death has broken my heart. Fred even made it possible for me to meet Oburu Odinga, which was a significant moment for me," she said, urging everyone to maintain peace as they prepare for Fred's burial.

"I loved him, and he has taken my heart with him. Please, let's come together and send Fred off peacefully," she added.

Fred Omondi's mum talks about his funeral plans & calls on community support

Eunice discussed the ongoing funeral arrangements, highlighting the need for continued support from the community.

"The plans are progressing well. We are taking care of small details, and on the 29th, we hope to lay Fred to rest," she explained.

Pulse Live Kenya

She emphasissed that organising such a significant event is challenging and welcomed any assistance from well-wishers.

"We haven't made much progress yet, and if anyone can help us, they are welcome to join and support us...Ujumbe naeza kuwa nao kwa marafiki wa Eric na Fred, wasituache pekee yetu," she said.

Fred Omondi's brother reveals the late comedian's community strength

Kenneth Matiba, a close family member, spoke about Fred's significant presence in the community. "Fred was a good person. He knew people and was close to everyone. We are mourning deeply because we have lost someone dear," he said.

Matiba also extended invitations to various leaders and personalities who were close to Fred and Eric, inviting them to grace the burial.

"Nimeona Eric amekuwa na marafiki, na Fred pia amekuwa akitembea na wanasiasa kama mama Ida. Tunamkaribisha sana. hata Raila asituache nyuma. Jalngao pia anahjua vizuri kule wametoka na Eric na Fred. Alafu kiongozi wetu Babu Owino, karibu nyumbani," he said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Tribute from Churchill Show comedians

In honour of the late Fred Omondi, the Churchill Show is set to host a commemorative event at the Carnivore Simba Saloon on Friday, June 21, 2024.

Announced by Churchill, the event promises to bring together some of Kenya's most cherished comedians and personalities who rose to fame through the iconic comedy platform.