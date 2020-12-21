The 6th Edition of the Annual African Entertainment Awards, USA (AEAUSA), went down on Sunday with big names in the Entertainment Industry flexing their muscles to win the prestigious Award.

Kenyan Boy Band Sauti Sol were crowned as the Hottest Group in the continent beating Navy Kenzo, Best Life, Weusi, B2C, Toofan, R2Bees, Calema, Dope Nation and Mobbers.

Comedians Eric Omondi was named as the Best African Comedian, while Daniel Ndambuki alias Mwalimu Churchill was handed a special Honoree award for his exemplary work in the comedy industry.

WCB President Diamond Platnumz scooped the Best Male Artist Award, while Tanzanian songstress Faustina Charles Mfinanga aka Nandy won the Best Female Artist Award.

WCB signee Rayvanny took home the award for the Best Male Artist- East/South/North Africa, with the female category being dominated by Zahara.

Ugandan Singer Eddy Kenzo emerged as the Entertainer of the year in a category he had been pitted against; Burna Boy, Wizkid, Innoss’B, Diamond Platnumz, Eddy Kenzo, Rayvanny, Yemi Alade, Tiwa Savage, Harmonize and Jah Prayazah.

DJ Sinyorita from Clouds FM (Tanzania) was awarded as the Best DJ of the Year, while Uganda’s Douglas Lwaga won the Media Personality of the Year Award.

Here is the Full List of winners:

1. Best Male Artist: Diamond platinumz

2. Best Female Artist: Nandy

3. Best Hip Hop/Rap Artist: Elgrande Toto

4. Hottest Group: Sauti Sol

5. Best Collaboration: Beyonce ft Shatta Wale – King Already

6. Best Music Video: Burnaboy - Anybody

7. Entertainer of the Year: Eddy Kenzo

8. Best Dancer/Group: Fire K Stars

9. Best DJ: DJ Sinyorita

10. Best Francophone Artist: Soul Bangs

11. Best Palop Male Artist: Mr Bow

12. Best Palop Female Artist: Yasmine

13. Best New Artist: Laycon

14. Song of the Year: Master KG – Jerusalema

15. Best Upcoming/Local Artist: KG

16. Best Male Artist - Central/ West Africa: Stonebwoy

17. Best Male Artist - East/South/North Africa: Rayvanny

18. Best Female Artist- Central/ West Africa: Yemi Alade

19. Best Female Artist - East/South/North Africa: Zahara

20. Best African Comedian: Eric Omondi

21. Best Gospel Artist: Sinach

22. Best Blogger/ Influencer: The Hot Jem

23. Best Dance Hall Artist: Winky D

24. Best Host TV/ Radio: Douglas Lwanga

