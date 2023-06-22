DJ Fatxo's girlfriend opens up about having a kid with a prominent politician

However, he was later exonerated after a comprehensive investigation conducted by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

During an interview with this writer, Gathoni candidly shared insights into her personal life and discussed the impact that the Jeff Mwathi case had on her.

Gathoni, a media personality working at Nyūmba iitû TV, revealed that she has a child with a prominent politician, although they are currently only co-parenting.

According to Gathoni, DJ Fatxo is supportive of her relationship with the baby's father, although she chose not to disclose the politician's name.

She further mentioned that Fatxo has met her child, and they share a positive relationship.

More about Gathoni

Gathoni shared that she was raised in a humble background and emphasized her passion for what she does.

Gathoni entered the media industry in 2017 and expressed that her journey has been relatively smooth due to her early start in the field.

However, she acknowledged that there are occasional challenges, such as higher-ranking individuals expecting inappropriate favors in exchange for special treatment at work.

How did Gathoni meet DJ Fatxo?

As she delved deeper into her life, Gathoni revealed her deep affection for DJ Fatxo, mentioning that they initially crossed paths at a concert in 2022, but they didn't interact at the time.

However, it wasn't until this year that Fatxo reached out to her on Instagram, asking her out on a date, which marked the beginning of their conversations.

Gathoni confessed that she developed a strong attraction to him as they continued to communicate, and the rest, as they say, is history.

When discussing the Jeff Mwathi case, she expressed how profoundly it affected her, particularly due to certain colleagues undermining her behind her back during that period.

Her relationship with Fatxo also experienced significant strain as their communication was affected in various ways.