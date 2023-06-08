35 witnesses lined up for inquest on Jeff Mwathi's death

The inquest, which aims to uncover the circumstances surrounding Mwathi's demise, is poised to shed light on the incident that has left many questions unanswered.

The family was informed that the inquest will start on August 10, 2023.

Each witness is expected to provide crucial insights and information that could potentially unravel the mystery surrounding Mwathi's death.

Their testimonies will be essential in constructing an accurate narrative and identifying any potential suspects or causes of the unfortunate incident.

The Office of Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji ordered an inquest after receiving a report on the probe.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations cleared DJ Fatxo of any involvement in Mwathi’s death.

DJ Fatxo welcomes inquest into Jeff Mwathi death

DJ Fatxo's legal team welcomed the DCI’s report as well as the ODPP’s decision.

“We are happy to state that we now know that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has indeed applied themselves to the matter and have agreed with the findings and recommendations of the Directorate of criminal investigations to wit, it is clear that there is no single shred or iota of evidence to suggest any remote criminal culpability by our client or suspicion thereof.

“The ODPP has thus recommended that the matter pursues the route of an inquest. On our part, our client is happy that the truthful position he has always espoused and maintained with regard to his innocence has come out at last,” read a statement by DJ Fatxo’s lawyer Duncan Okatch.

