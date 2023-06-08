The sports category has moved to a new website.

35 witnesses lined up for inquest on Jeff Mwathi's death

Denis Mwangi

A date has been set for the start of the inquest on the death of Jeff Mwathi at DJ Fatxo's home

Jeff Mwathi's parents Ann Mwathi and Peter Ngugi during a poress breifing at their home in Likia, Njoro sub-county in Nakuru County on May 8, 2023
Jeff Mwathi's parents Ann Mwathi and Peter Ngugi during a poress breifing at their home in Likia, Njoro sub-county in Nakuru County on May 8, 2023

Thirty-five witnesses are set to provide testimony during the inquest into the tragic death of Jeff Mwathi at the residence of renowned DJ Faxto.

The inquest, which aims to uncover the circumstances surrounding Mwathi's demise, is poised to shed light on the incident that has left many questions unanswered.

The family was informed that the inquest will start on August 10, 2023.

Each witness is expected to provide crucial insights and information that could potentially unravel the mystery surrounding Mwathi's death.

DJ Fatxo and Jeff Mwathi posing for a photo
DJ Fatxo and Jeff Mwathi posing for a photo DJ Fatxo and Jeff Mwathi posing for a photo Pulse Live Kenya

Their testimonies will be essential in constructing an accurate narrative and identifying any potential suspects or causes of the unfortunate incident.

The Office of Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji ordered an inquest after receiving a report on the probe.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations cleared DJ Fatxo of any involvement in Mwathi’s death.

DJ Fatxo's legal team welcomed the DCI’s report as well as the ODPP’s decision.

We are happy to state that we now know that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has indeed applied themselves to the matter and have agreed with the findings and recommendations of the Directorate of criminal investigations to wit, it is clear that there is no single shred or iota of evidence to suggest any remote criminal culpability by our client or suspicion thereof.

“The ODPP has thus recommended that the matter pursues the route of an inquest. On our part, our client is happy that the truthful position he has always espoused and maintained with regard to his innocence has come out at last,” read a statement by DJ Fatxo’s lawyer Duncan Okatch.

Dj Fatxo (left) and Jeff Mwathi
Dj Fatxo (left) and Jeff Mwathi Pulse Live Kenya

With the inquest set to begin, DJ Fatxo has resumed his normal life and is pursuing his passion for music.

