Rising Gengetone artist Ngesh rewarded with cash & stunning transformation [Video]

Firstly, a video of Ngesh surfaced online, showing her flaunting some cash, and it was revealed that she had been gifted Sh20K.

21-year-old millionaire from Mombasa, Kiddo, has also promised to support Ngesh by covering the production costs of her upcoming video and audio.

Pulse Live Kenya

Another video was uploaded online, showing Ngesh enhancing her beauty with a hairstylist trying to fit her with a wig.

Ngesh appeared to be satisfied with her new look and smiled at the camera as she thanked her makeover artist for a job well done.

However, some netizens have reacted online, with some questioning whether the attention she has gained and the support she is receiving are truly worth it.

"You all joke to much mlishindwa kusaidia the other talented young girl who needed the same help most but since you all promote mediocrity not talent.. how do you all expect tufikishe mziki yetu mbali and yet we can't support true talent... you all keep think kutrend ni talent pia," King Capella wrote.

VDJ Jones, however, has stated that some people are pretending to help but will ultimately desert Ngesh once she stops trending.

Ngesh speaks about collaborations

Ngesh said that she usually writes the lines for her songs herself and takes note of any rhyme that comes to mind, knowing that it can be used in the future.

Having already collaborated with others, Ngesh now hopes to work with Ssaru in the future, if everything goes well. Femi One is also on her wish list of potential collaborators.

Ngesh believes that she is a rising star and even mentioned that she could charge Nyashinski Sh100K for a collaboration.