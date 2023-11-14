Ssaru rules out musical collabo with Diana B, advises her to focus on her strength

In an interview with local media houses on November 14, Ssaru responded to questions about whether she replaced Diana B in the rap industry, expressing uncertainty about such a scenario.

Ssaru reveals why she can't have a song collabo with Diana B

Ssaru suggested that Diana B might have heard her powerful lyrics in the collaboration with Bahati in the song "Mambo ya Mhesh Remix" and decided to step back.

She emphasised her commitment to delivering impactful verses, leaving space for content collaboration but ruling out a musical partnership.

While she acknowledged a potential collaboration on content creation, Ssaru firmly stated that each person should focus on their strengths, and for Diana B it's not music.

"Maybe she heard me rap and went back home... I can confidently say I killed the verse, as Bahati expected me to. For content creation, we could be on the same page because she excels in that. However, when it comes to rap, tuachie hiyo," she said.

Ssaru: Talent sells itself, you dont have to do nasty things

Addressing the challenges women often face in the music industry, where there is a perception that success may hinge on compromising situations, Ssaru asserted her position as a legitimate artist with talent.

She emphasised that she doesn't need to resort to compromising favors to make an impact.

"I have recognized my worth, and I don't need anyone to come and tell me otherwise. Talent sells itself. You don't have to go to the extent of doing unpleasant things to gain favours.

"People didn't like me initially because I started by showing attitude. I am fortunate that few people get that acceptance. Once people embrace you, it's something no one can take away. It's talent, and it's here to stay," she said.

Ssaru shares her opinion on Kenyan music industry dynamics & fan's expectations

Ssaru also weighed in on the perception that Kenyan artists are not releasing enough music. She acknowledged the challenges artists face in pleasing fans and emphasised the importance of understanding fan preferences.

"Fans make it tough. Sometimes you release a great song, and people don't recognize it, and abroad, they say Kenyan artists are not producing good music... Now, as artists, we are just doing whatever works.

