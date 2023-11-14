The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ssaru rules out musical collabo with Diana B, advises her to focus on her strength

Lynet Okumu

While she acknowledged a potential collaboration on content creation, Gengetone singer Ssaru firmly stated that each person should focus on their strengths, and for Diana Marua, it's not music

Kenyan rapper Sylvia Saru
Kenyan rapper Sylvia Saru

Kenyan rapper Ssaru has shed light on why she believes a musical collaboration with content creator and rapper Diana Marua, popularly known as Diana B, is unlikely to happen.

Recommended articles

In an interview with local media houses on November 14, Ssaru responded to questions about whether she replaced Diana B in the rap industry, expressing uncertainty about such a scenario.

Ssaru suggested that Diana B might have heard her powerful lyrics in the collaboration with Bahati in the song "Mambo ya Mhesh Remix" and decided to step back.

ADVERTISEMENT

She emphasised her commitment to delivering impactful verses, leaving space for content collaboration but ruling out a musical partnership.

Kenyan rapper Sylvia Saru
Kenyan rapper Sylvia Saru Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ssaru gets featured on billboard in New York

While she acknowledged a potential collaboration on content creation, Ssaru firmly stated that each person should focus on their strengths, and for Diana B it's not music.

"Maybe she heard me rap and went back home... I can confidently say I killed the verse, as Bahati expected me to. For content creation, we could be on the same page because she excels in that. However, when it comes to rap, tuachie hiyo," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the challenges women often face in the music industry, where there is a perception that success may hinge on compromising situations, Ssaru asserted her position as a legitimate artist with talent.

She emphasised that she doesn't need to resort to compromising favors to make an impact.

"I have recognized my worth, and I don't need anyone to come and tell me otherwise. Talent sells itself. You don't have to go to the extent of doing unpleasant things to gain favours.

"People didn't like me initially because I started by showing attitude. I am fortunate that few people get that acceptance. Once people embrace you, it's something no one can take away. It's talent, and it's here to stay," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kenyan rapper Sylvia Saru
Kenyan rapper Sylvia Saru Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ssarru becomes youngest rapper to join Spotify’s EQUAL Music Program

Ssaru also weighed in on the perception that Kenyan artists are not releasing enough music. She acknowledged the challenges artists face in pleasing fans and emphasised the importance of understanding fan preferences.

"Fans make it tough. Sometimes you release a great song, and people don't recognize it, and abroad, they say Kenyan artists are not producing good music... Now, as artists, we are just doing whatever works.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's the fans who should tell us what they want. I have provided rhumba, it's not enough; dancehall, they still say they don't know what they want," she said.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ssaru rules out musical collabo with Diana B, advises her to focus on her strength

Ssaru rules out musical collabo with Diana B, advises her to focus on her strength

Reprieve for Whozu, Billnass & Mbosso as Tanzanian gov't makes U-turn on music ban

Reprieve for Whozu, Billnass & Mbosso as Tanzanian gov't makes U-turn on music ban

Amber Ray explains real reason Rapudo moved out of 5-bedroom house shortly after split

Amber Ray explains real reason Rapudo moved out of 5-bedroom house shortly after split

DNA reveals actual figure of Kibaki campaign deal, dispels the Sh30M reports

DNA reveals actual figure of Kibaki campaign deal, dispels the Sh30M reports

Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Selena Gomez among 10 most influential celebrities in America

Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Selena Gomez among 10 most influential celebrities in America

Azziad Nasenya acknowledges boyfriend's role in her journey to success

Azziad Nasenya acknowledges boyfriend's role in her journey to success

Rema sells out O2 Arena ahead of landmark concert

Rema sells out O2 Arena ahead of landmark concert

Pastor T's eye-opening VCT revelation that saw him give his life to Christ

Pastor T's eye-opening VCT revelation that saw him give his life to Christ

I've not spoken to them for a long time - Crystal Asige on relationship with Sauti Sol

I've not spoken to them for a long time - Crystal Asige on relationship with Sauti Sol

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Karen Nyamu

I've tried to leave but I can't - Nyamu confesses multiple failed attempts to dump Samidoh

The late East FM Radio Presenter Aleem Manji

Radio Africa Group mourns East FM presenter who worked with station for 15 years

Actress Jacky Vike aka Awinja

Shetani ya kuangalia simu iliniingia - Awinja admits she was hurt when ex-boyfriend cheated

Inooro TV Studios

Inooro TV presenter bids adieu to viewers after 7 years with the station