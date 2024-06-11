The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Proud mummy moment as Gloria Muliro's daughter achieves life milestone

Lynet Okumu

Award-winning gospel singer Gloria Muliro and her husband, Pastor Evans Sabwami, are the happiest parents in town after their daughter's latest achievement.

Gospel singer Gloria Muliro, with her step-daughter Kayla
Gospel singer Gloria Muliro, with her step-daughter Kayla

Award-winning gospel singer Gloria Muliro and her husband, Pastor Evans Sabwami, are the happiest parents in town after their daughter's graduation.

Recommended articles

Gloria who has been married for two and a half years, was all smiles as they attended Sabwami's eldest daughter Kayla's graduation ceremony.

On June 10, Pastor Sabwami shared photos of himself, his three children, and Gloria attending the graduation.

The joyous moment was captured with the caption: "We are all so proud of you, girl! Hackley School graduate… class of 2024. You did it! Congratulations K!"

ADVERTISEMENT
Gospel singer Gloria Muliro with her hubby Pastor Evans Sabwami and their children
Gospel singer Gloria Muliro with her hubby Pastor Evans Sabwami and their children Gospel singer Gloria Muliro with her hubby Pastor Evans Sabwani and their children Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Gloria Muliro pens sweet message to hubby as she celebrates marriage anniversary

The couple exchanged vows in a vibrant wedding ceremony in October 2021 in New York, USA.

Before this, they celebrated their pre-wedding in Eldoret on October 8, 2021, marking the beginning of their beautiful journey together.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pastor Evans Sabwami was previously married to a Kenyan woman, with whom he has three children.

Gloria also found love again after walking out of her troubled marriage with Pastor Eric Omba.

The two (Gloria and Eric Omba) got married in a colorful wedding ceremony in 2009 but reports indicate that Omba’s love for money and infidelity put them asunder in 2015.

Gospel singer Gloria Muliro's hubby Pastor Evans Sabwami celebrate his daughter's graduation
Gospel singer Gloria Muliro's hubby Pastor Evans Sabwami celebrate his daughter's graduation Gospel singer Gloria Muliro and her hubby Pastor Evans Sabwani celebrate their daughter's graduation Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Gloria Muliro, known for her powerful gospel music, has been notably absent from the music scene, sparking curiosity among her fans.

Reports suggest that Gloria took a break from her career after welcoming her first child with Pastor Sabwami.

The news of Gloria’s new role as a mother was revealed by gospel singer Bernice Mugo, also known as Lady Bee in February 2023.

Although Gloria and her husband have not officially confirmed the news, Lady Bee shed light on the reasons behind some gospel singers taking time off from their careers, emphasizing the importance of family.

"Those ladies who have been mentioned. Gloria recently welcomed a baby, while Eunice is taking care of her family," Lady Bee explained.

ADVERTISEMENT
Gloria Muliro and husband
Gloria Muliro and husband Gloria Muliro and husband Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Gloria Muliro goes public with her new man 6 years after divorce

While Gloria Muliro’s absence from the music scene has left her fans longing for her return, they have shown immense support and understanding.

Their comments section was full of positive compliments as they congratulated them for their good parenting.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Proud mummy moment as Gloria Muliro's daughter achieves life milestone

Proud mummy moment as Gloria Muliro's daughter achieves life milestone

Doctor's error that caused delay in cancer diagnosis for Annastacia Mukabwa

Doctor's error that caused delay in cancer diagnosis for Annastacia Mukabwa

Kenyan pitmaster eyeing 80-hour Guinness record for Nyama Choma

Kenyan pitmaster eyeing 80-hour Guinness record for Nyama Choma

Akothee opens up about deep loneliness as she pleads with fans for one thing

Akothee opens up about deep loneliness as she pleads with fans for one thing

Betty Kyallo answers question on new partner's age & why he remains anonymous

Betty Kyallo answers question on new partner's age & why he remains anonymous

Dem Wa Facebook celebrates 'hubby' Obinna's birthday with special gifts

Dem Wa Facebook celebrates 'hubby' Obinna's birthday with special gifts

Protocol that prevented Milly Chebby from talking to Jackie Matubia at Bahati’s event

Protocol that prevented Milly Chebby from talking to Jackie Matubia at Bahati’s event

3 intense pregnancy struggles Minne Cayy battled while shooting 'RHON' season 2

3 intense pregnancy struggles Minne Cayy battled while shooting 'RHON' season 2

Heaven is happy! 10 celebrities who traded stardom for salvation

Heaven is happy! 10 celebrities who traded stardom for salvation

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Selector Technix and Jahmby Koikai

5 Jahmby Koikai mixes with Selector Technix that will cement her legacy

Singer Brian Kinoti Kinyua

Kinoti's planned move to Boston, U.S. & why it never happened

Media personality Willis Raburu (Instagram)

OPINION: Kenyans, it's time to end online bullying: Targeting Raburu's 'performance' is absurd

Billnass with his wife Nandy (Instagram)

Billnass talks Nandy's pregnancy & his vision for 10 kids