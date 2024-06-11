Proud mummy moment as Gloria Muliro's daughter achieves life milestone

Gloria who has been married for two and a half years, was all smiles as they attended Sabwami's eldest daughter Kayla's graduation ceremony.

On June 10, Pastor Sabwami shared photos of himself, his three children, and Gloria attending the graduation.

The joyous moment was captured with the caption: "We are all so proud of you, girl! Hackley School graduate… class of 2024. You did it! Congratulations K!"

ADVERTISEMENT

Gospel singer Gloria Muliro with her hubby Pastor Evans Sabwani and their children Pulse Live Kenya

Gloria Muliro's blended family

The couple exchanged vows in a vibrant wedding ceremony in October 2021 in New York, USA.

Before this, they celebrated their pre-wedding in Eldoret on October 8, 2021, marking the beginning of their beautiful journey together.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pastor Evans Sabwami was previously married to a Kenyan woman, with whom he has three children.

Gloria also found love again after walking out of her troubled marriage with Pastor Eric Omba.

The two (Gloria and Eric Omba) got married in a colorful wedding ceremony in 2009 but reports indicate that Omba’s love for money and infidelity put them asunder in 2015.

Gospel singer Gloria Muliro and her hubby Pastor Evans Sabwani celebrate their daughter's graduation Pulse Live Kenya

The silence in Gloria’s music career

ADVERTISEMENT

Gloria Muliro, known for her powerful gospel music, has been notably absent from the music scene, sparking curiosity among her fans.

Reports suggest that Gloria took a break from her career after welcoming her first child with Pastor Sabwami.

The news of Gloria’s new role as a mother was revealed by gospel singer Bernice Mugo, also known as Lady Bee in February 2023.

Although Gloria and her husband have not officially confirmed the news, Lady Bee shed light on the reasons behind some gospel singers taking time off from their careers, emphasizing the importance of family.

"Those ladies who have been mentioned. Gloria recently welcomed a baby, while Eunice is taking care of her family," Lady Bee explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gloria Muliro and husband Pulse Live Kenya

Fans’ support and anticipation

While Gloria Muliro’s absence from the music scene has left her fans longing for her return, they have shown immense support and understanding.