Gloria Muliro walks down the aisle in an exquisite wedding in US (Photos)

The two love birds exchanged wedding vows at a private ceremony with family and close friends in attendance.

Taking to social media, an excited Ms Muliro wrote; “Finally finally...My autumn wedding in New York”.

Gloria Muliro weds Evans Sabwami in New York Pulse Live Kenya

The news about Gloria Muliro’s wedding excited a section of her social media following and they could not help it but gush over her with lovely comments.

The singer first introduced her man to the public on February 14, 2021, at a time the world was celebrating Valentine’s Day.

At that particular time, the Anatenda hit-maker jot down a sweet and precise message to her lover, terming him as the reason as to why she was celebrating February 14th.

Congratulatory Messages

jackyvike “You look so Beautiful my sister, I’m so happy for you, congratulations ❤️”

daddyowen “Konkrachuleshen my sister... yaaaaaaay 🕺🏿🕺🏿🕺🏿”

evelynwanjiru_a “Congratulations my sister ❤ 💕”

mercymasikamuguro “Hongerations Gloria...and you look so gorgeous..eeish”

rozinahmwakideu “Congratulations 🎊🎊🎊🎊 the doing of the Lord and it's beautiful on our sight..you are so beautiful and deserve to be happy 🎉🧡”

evebahatimusic “❤️❤️ congratulations mami you look spectacular 😍😍”

Emmy Kosgei “Congratulations to my sister @gloriamuliro_official on your wedding! #Bwana anarejesha kwa mpigo miaka iliyoliwa na nzige 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 inarudi kwa jina la yesu🔥🔥 God waits until the cup of your enemies is full🙏... thank you JESUS, bless this union!”

