Gloria Muliro pens sweet message to hubby as she celebrates marriage anniversary

Amos Robi

Gloria Muliro tied the knot with Evans Sabwami in October 2021

Award-winning gospel singer Gloria Muliro is elated to be celebrating her 1st marriage anniversary with her husband Evans Sabwami.

The singer took to her social media to celebrate her husband who she said was a gift every day wishing for more years of their marriage together.

“Happiest Anniversary my best friend, my moshene partner, my husband. Your love is a gift that I open every day. Here’s to you, here’s to us, here’s to many more happy years together. Happy anniversary hun! I love you 😘,” Gloria wrote.

Muliro tied the knot with Sabwami in New York, after holding another ceremony in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

The singer first introduced her man to the public on February 14, 2021, at a time the world was celebrating Valentine’s Day.

At that particular time, the Anatenda’ hit-maker jotted down a sweet and precise message to her lover, terming him as the reason she was celebrating valentines day.

Sabwami is an American citizen, who is a Pastor, an engineer and a graphics artist and they both have a passion for ministry, music and philanthropy.

Gloria got married to Sabwami after parting ways with producer and evangelist Eric Omba. Gloria and Eric married in a colorful wedding ceremony in 2009 but reports indicate that Omba’s love for money and infidelity put them asunder in 2015.

In a previous interview, Omba disclosed that moving on was the hardest thing for him to do because he doesn’t believe in divorce.

"It took me two years, but before reaching on that decision it was a fight. Before I decided to move on it was a fight.

"I followed her for almost a year and half, I went up to her parents, sisters even her friends trying to repair the relationship. I tried everything, I traveled from Nairobi to Ushago with other Bishops," Omba said.

"We started at intercontinental hotel talking on how we can come back together. But she was saying no, my time is over, I can’t go back again, she wanted a divorce but I never wanted it," Eric said.

Omba has since moved on and is married with a family.

