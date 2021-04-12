Media Personality Alex Mwakideu and Radio Comedian Jalang’o have continued to inspire and at the same time challenge their fans and followers with their joint project of building their dream homes in Kitengela.

The two have been sharing the progress of the houses through a show dubbed #JenganaAlexnaJalas and so far the project is taking shape.

The Jenga na Alex na Jalas program kicked off on February 4, 2021 and over the weekend they put up photos capturing the stage their houses have reached so far.

Check out photos of the Houses Jalang’o and Alex Mwakideu are building in Kitengela

“Progress!! People...Progress!!! @alex_na_jalas” wrote Jalang’o.

Mwakideu added “Jenga na Alex na Jalas. PROGRESS!!!”.

The pictures from the two media personalities attracted lots of positive comments from their followers, with a section congratulating them while others requesting the cost of the whole construction.

Jalang’o and Mwakideu said they are optimistic that by the end of the whole project, they will inspire their fans and friends to emulate their example and dare to dream together.

#AlexNaJalas

Alex and Mzee Jalas have previously worked together at Radio Maisha and Milele Fm before Jalang’o exited to join Kiss 100.

During that period, they built an inseparable bromance while serving their fans with the contagious #AlexNaJalas brand.

Reactions

spatial_creations “Kuna stage inakungoja...unamwaga pesa na huoni kitu site..😂”

mc_elib “I wanna be that friend who grows my circle”

reece_senal “Mnasonga kusonga”

syombuaosiany “To Nyasaye ber yawa!! Congratulations Simeji👏👏”

lorenscogoler “Naona swimming pool apo kwa second picture 🙌😂😂”

alfredcherryhot “🔥🔥🔥sure mungu mbele 🙏🙏🙏”

loyalalbert2174 “God bless you and your projects guys #JengaNaAlexNaJalas”

meshackodipo “Wow good job in progress 👏”

rahjmartin “Nyumba ikijengwaa uwa yakaa ndogo sana....ikishasimama unajua kweli ilikua kubwa”

job.henry.129 “Love this Alex ❤️ tupe cost pia tuone Kama tutaweza😂😂👏👏”

sos_arturoh “Tulisema december bwana .. sasa awa fundi wako na mbio ya kwenda wapi”

joceph254 “Juzi tu ulijua unasema upande juu😂😂, Sai Ata kuchungulia huwezi😮”