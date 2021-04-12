Socialite cum Businesswoman Vera Sidika has quashed reports that she hooked up Brown Mauzo at a time he was still dating Faith Makau aka Amber Ray.

In post seen by Pulse Live, Ms Sidika explained Ray never had a romantic relationship with Mauzo and their rumoured affair was all showbiz.

“Never Done this nonsense in my life! I never date a man in a relationship at all. Shindwe!!

My hubby was extremely single when he met me and I was single as well. The said lady has never been in a romantic relationship with him either, it was purely business. You know showbiz. We were even dating when the Kiki was still going on. I hope this answers you all curious folks. Congrats to her finding someone” explained Vera.

Vera also sought to clarify that she got married to Mauzo on 12th October 2020 and they will do a white wedding when time is right.

You and Brown Mauzo are marrying soon?

“We already got married 12th October 2020 just not done the wedding ceremony” said Vera.

Another fans asked; “Hio Shikwekwe hukua jina lako, Naipenda?

She replied “Lmaooo! Not my real name Kenyans walinibandika. Mine are Vera Sidika Mungasia".

The socialite went on reveled that her hubby Brown Mauzo has two kids (boy and girl) from his past relationships.

“Haha! Hawachelewi. Yes, he has two kids from previous relationships. One boy and one girl. All cute babies. MashaAllah”

That Brown alipeana ball mkidate ju mtoi ameturn Leo?

Response; “Joke of the Century…He already had kids before we met. We haven’t been together for a a year yet. We will be celebrating our 1-year anniversary in 4 months InshaAllah”.

In March, the Businesswoman was also tasked to defend herself after being told she “settled for less” by marrying musician Brown Mauzo.

She said money has never been a determinant for her relationships, because in the past she dated millionaires and billionaires and things were not rosy as people think.

