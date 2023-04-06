The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Hope Kid explains mass exodus of Kenyan gospel artists to secular music

Fabian Simiyu

Hope Kid has revealed why some gospel artists ditched gospel for secular music during an interview with a local media house

Hope Kid [Instagram]
Hope Kid [Instagram]

Gospel artist Hope Kid explained why many of his colleagues are transitioning from gospel music to secular music during an interview with Oga Obinna and Sheila Kwamboka on Kiss 100.

Recommended articles

Hope Kid, who has been part of the gospel scene for over eight years, stated that several of his friends are abandoning gospel music because they feel they missed out on experiencing various aspects of life while growing up.

Hope Kid believes that being raised in church restricted them from doing certain things since their lives were closely monitored. Consequently, they are now exploring different avenues to make up for the lost time.

From left: Oga Obinna, Hope Kid and Sheila Kwamboka
From left: Oga Obinna, Hope Kid and Sheila Kwamboka Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

"Our generation, me, Willy Paul, Bahati, and others joined the industry at a very young age and we were doing gospel because we grew up in church. So there are a lot of things that we never experienced because we were born again and all that.

"There are many stages that we didn't go through because we were held accountable for whatever reasons or the small things that we did and that is why we missed out on a certain phase in life and that is why we noticed after we are adults that there are things that we didn't do," Hope Kid explained.

He continued by saying that they used to preach without knowing how the other side looks like, and this led some of his friends to experiment with moving in a secular direction to see what goes on there.

Hope Kid
Hope Kid Pulse Live Kenya

However, he also mentioned that there are some artists who transitioned from secular music to gospel, and according to him, these artists don't backslide because they have firsthand knowledge of what life entails.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Kenya, Willy was one of the pioneering artists to shift from the gospel music industry to secular music, and this move was met with criticism.

However, over time, more artists followed suit and also transitioned to secular music, each citing their own unique reasons for doing so.

  1. Willy Paul
  2. Bahati
  3. Mr Seed
ADVERTISEMENT

Size 8 made headlines nine years ago when she debuted with 'Mateke' as her first gospel song after quitting secular music. The rest is history, as she is currently a pastor after being ordained in 2021.

  1. Lady Bee
  2. Size 8
  3. Kush Tracey
  4. Bamboo
Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Hope Kid explains mass exodus of Kenyan gospel artists to secular music

Hope Kid explains mass exodus of Kenyan gospel artists to secular music

Sharon Momanyi wraps it up at KTN after 10 years

Sharon Momanyi wraps it up at KTN after 10 years

Spotify's top 10 songs bringing Easter spirit to life this year

Spotify's top 10 songs bringing Easter spirit to life this year

Chebet Ronoh's unfiltered account of dating a 'mubaba'

Chebet Ronoh's unfiltered account of dating a 'mubaba'

Governor Waiguru & CS Nakhumicha host 'Magic Mike' actress in Nairobi

Governor Waiguru & CS Nakhumicha host 'Magic Mike' actress in Nairobi

Oliver Mathenge's Biography - Education, career, family & social life

Oliver Mathenge's Biography - Education, career, family & social life

'The Trend' panelist lands radio job

'The Trend' panelist lands radio job

Nature's coincidence: Moipei sisters elated after meeting another set of triplets

Nature's coincidence: Moipei sisters elated after meeting another set of triplets

Salem main actors Melvin Alusa, Illya Frank quit show

Salem main actors Melvin Alusa, Illya Frank quit show

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Karen Nyamu, Samidoh, Edday Nderitu & their children

Karen Nyamu playfully reacts to Edday Nderitu's daughter's birthday photos

Kenyan male celebs with strong farther-daughter bond

8 Kenyan celebrities with unbreakable father-daughter bonds

Wanjiku Mburu

'Mama Baha' explains why Citizen doesn't pay them royalties for Machachari Show

Yul Edochie and First son

Yul Edochie loses first son with May, Kambili