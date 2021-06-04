Gospel singer Janet Otieno in Mourning

Taking to social media, the ‘Napokea Kwako singer shared that the loss came with insurmountable pain.

“Losing a parent is never easy, my heart is broken into pieces, nothing could ever have prepared me for this type of pain. RIP my Papa, forever in our hearts. Please remember our family in prayers during this difficult time of grief. #rip,” wrote Janet.

Janet is the third born in a family of eight and she is married with three children.

She launched her music career with a collabo with renowned Tanzanian Gospel singer, Christina Shusho, on the song ‘Napokea Kwako’.

Many artists have so far condoled with the singer.

Joyceomondi: “So sorry siz. May the Lord comfort you deeply during this time 🙏🏾❤️”

Massawejapanni: “Oooooooh😢😢😢😢😢Take heart dear”

Weezdom254: “Pole Sana Mum🙏 my condolences”

Sandra_dacha: “Pole Sana dear. Tuko pamoja”

Boomplaymusicke: “Our Heartfelt condolences to you & your family! May he rest well! 🙏”

Themaureensimba: “We are with you😢”