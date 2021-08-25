Gospel Star Daddy Owen in Mourning

In an update, a heartbroken Owen who just recovered from the deadly virus recently, noted that they contracted the virus almost the same time but unfortunately his friend did not win the battle.

“Last week I shared my experience with covid and how I recovered, I can only thank GOD 🙏🏿 unfortunately yesterday I lost one of my friend who dint make it.. the hardest part is that we might have contacted the virus at the same time and the same place. Receiving and accepting the news today morning was one of the hardest things I have faced ths year. Praying for the family 🙏🏿 will share more information plus photos only when the family shares first and if I get permission” wrote Daddy Owen.

The demise of Daddy Owen’s friend come a week after he (Owen) recovered from the deadly virus.

“Then wen I went for the test I remember I was talking to the doc and straight away I told him I have covid even before the results came out. One thing I decided during ths time is to not stress my mind and body, try eat well (ths is a myth during ths time wah..) and just keep my focus on GOD for healing 🙏🏿

Few days in after I started my self Isolation i remember calling my mum telling her how hard it is for me just to sit and wait for the 14 days to be over without going to work and she replied and told me "count yourself blessed, others are in hospital right now and they don't know if they'll make it"

Daddy Owen Pulse Live Kenya

In his narration, Owen said that he had lost 3Kgs due to his battle with the novel coronavirus.

“That was the moment I started to look at life differently. Btw I have lost more than 3kgs in less than 2 weeks! U know kwa mluhya wen appetite decides to travel and leave u its dangerous!

The hardest part in all ths is the fact that when u staying alone sometimes if u r not careful it can hit u mentally plus eating patterns gets affected.