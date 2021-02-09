Gospel star Moji Short Baba proposes to longtime girlfriend & it’s a Big YES! (Photos)

Gospel singer and former Kelele Takatifu Member Moji Short Baba is officially off the market after proposing to his girlfriend Nyawira Gachugi and she said Yes.

On Monday, both Moji and Nyawira took to social media to share photos that were captured from their engagement.

A thankful Moji said “Life is all about different seasons and I happy to start this season with the most amazing person @nyawiragachugi ❤️ my #GoodNyamu

May God lead the way”

On the other hand, Ms Nyawira also shared her engagement photos saying 2021 had already surpassed her imagination of what a good year was going to look like.

“Forever looks promising for sure. I knew 2021 would be a good year but goodness me...its already began to surpass my wildest imagination.

I am amazed at how loved I felt.@mojishortbabaa let's make eternal memories filled with laughter, dance, song and love” shared Nyawira Gachugi.

Moji and Nyawira’s engagement attracted lots of congratulatory message from celebrities who could not help it but gush over the two with lovely comments.

Congratulatory Messages

wanjiru_njiru “Beautiful beautiful beautiful”

kambuamuziki “What a way to start the year!! Congratulations guys! 🥂🎉”

bencyco “Congratulations fam🎉🎉🎉🎉”

joyceomondi “Alilili, 🎉🎉🎉 @nyawiragachugi and @mojishortbabaa!!”

jibrilblessing “Congratulations”

theemwalimurachel “Awwwww baby girl!!!! Congratulations you guys!!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾”

cookingwithjaz “Congrats!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️”

timelessnoel “Congratulations N Weezy 🔥”

karwirwalaura “Oh woooww😊Congratulations Nyawira & @mojishortbabaa. May God go before you in your plans ahead 🙏🏽”

majic.mike “Congratulations guys! Super happy for y'all...”

antondiema “Yeeeaaaahhh🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾Congratulations Friends”

millywajesus “Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️”

misskihoro “Congratulations”

rowziewambuirowzie “Congratulations beautiful 👏”

just_ivy_ ‘Aaaaahhhh yesssss!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS 🎈🎊🎉”

jaymoulemsee “Congratulations ndugu @mojishortbabaa ..Naona kukuwa single itakuwa ngori 👊👊”

theavieway “Congratulations 💐💐💐”

mrseedofficial “Finally hehe congratulations my people ❤❤ @mojishortbabaa & @nyawiragachugi”

jfamkenya ‘Congratulations brother. Nimefurahia ❤️❤️”

eunicenjeri “Mimi narukaruka🎉🎉🎶🔊 congratulations”

