Diamond has been nominated under the Best International Act and will be battling out with Wizkid, Burna Boy and seven other contestants.

Being the only star representing East Africa at the Prestigious awards, BASATA recognized the singer’s achievement adding that his nomination and hopefully win, will be influential towards boosting Tanzania’s economy.

Government's message to Diamond Platnumz after being nominated in 2021 BET Awards Pulse Live Kenya

“Baraza la Sanaa la Taifa (BASATA) linapenda kumpongeza Msanii Nasib Abdul (Diamond Platnumz) kwa kufanikiwa kutajwa kuwania tuzo la Black Entertainment television (BET) za mwaka 2021 katika kipengele cha Best International Act( Msanii aliyefanya vizuri kimataifa).

Haya ni mafanikio makubwa sana katika maendeleo ya Sanaa si kwa Diamond pekee bali kwa Tasnia nzima ya muziki wetu wa Tanzania. Hivyo msanii akishinda tuzo hili, Taifa nzima linapata sifa; na hii ni njia moja wapo ya kuvutia wekezaji kutoka ndani na nje ya Nchi na hatimae kukuza uchumi wetu,” read the statement in part.

The regulatory body further urged Tanzanians to vote for Platnumz to ensure the

“Kwa nafasi hii BASATA inatoa wito kwa wadau wa Sanaa na wananchi wote kwa ujumla walio ndani na nje ya nchi kumuunga mkono msanii wetu ili afanikiwe kutwaa tuzo hii.”