Governor Mutua pours his out to wife as she turns 36

Taking to his social media accounts, the governor shared what he termed as ‘his favorite photo’ of his wife.

“Happy Birthday my Love. This is my favorite photo of you. It was a surprise photo that I snapped as you walked out to a balcony somewhere in one of our many getaways. May God Almighty give you many many more years of blessings and the joy captured in your gorgeous eyes in this photo,” wrote Mutua.

Ms. Lilian Ng'ang'a

The Machakos First lady has always captured the attention of netizens by her youthful stature with many commenting that she seems to be ageing backwards.

In 2019, Lillian graduated from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) with a Master of Science Degree in Project Management.

The governor threw Lilian a lavish party that attracted the attention of many Kenyans.

Last year, the governor’s wife did a 35km run in honor of her 35th birthday.

“Lilian’s 35km run for her 35th birthday: Today, during a misty Machakos 4am, I drove Lilian up Mua Hills to Kaseve centre where, with other top athletes & friends, she started a 35km birthday run to celebrate turning 35 years,” tweeted Dr Mutua at the time.