ADVERTISEMENT
Grab it like you own it - Willy Paul unveils Miss P as new lover in cozy photos

Charles Ouma

Newest lovers in town

Willy Paul and Miss P
Willy Paul and Miss P

Singer Willy Paul has unveiled fellow singer Miss P as his lover after she accused him of raping her multiple times.

In a series of photos splashed on social media, the duo engaged in public display of affection and let their fans know of their relationship.

In one of the photos, Willy Paul can be seen grabbing Miss P by the waist with the caption of the photo reading: "Love You".

In yet another photo, Willy Paul can be seen holding Miss P’s hips with a caption that alluded to their relationship.

"You Grab It Like You Own It Coz You Own It! ❤️" Willy Paul wrote.

The former Willy Paul signee sensationally accused Willy Paul of rape in August 2021 alleging that the singer assaulted sexually on several occasions.

Miss P and Willy Paul
Miss P and Willy Paul

READ: Willy Paul responds to Miss P after public apology

Miss P's apology and Willy Paul's reaction

Earlier this week, Miss P apologized to Willy Paul stating that she falsely accused the Saldido record label boss of rape, which she said was out of anger and bitterness., noting that they had a history together.

"Willy Paul, you know we had history, things happened, many things that both of us are not proud of but it's been two years and it is not good to carry along grudges because it's exhausting.

"If you see this, I will try to reach out but you can also do the same before I do. I hope he gets the message," Miss P said.

READ: Why Miss P regrets publicizing assault case against Willy Paul

Willy Paul accepted the apology and expressed delight in the truth finally unravelling, noting that it was bound to emerge regardless of the time it took.

"There's always light at the end of the tunnel. The truth always comes out no matter how long it takes. It's been two years of misjudgment from the public eye. I don't know whether to forgive or..." he said.

"Being a good man that I've always been, the good man that most people fail to see the good in.

"I have decided to forgive this beautiful soul. I know it cost me alot but if God can forgive then who I'm I not to? If You truly understand the word of God then you'll understand that there's even more peace in forgiveness," Willy Paul wrote in a subsequent post.

A section of their fans were however skeptical and received the development with suspicion that it could be linked to an upcoming project.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
