Willy Paul responds to Miss P after public apology

Amos Robi

Miss P admitted to having falsely accused Willy Paul of assault when she was signed at Saldido records

Singer Willy Paul has reacted to the apology rendered by his former signee, songstress Miss P.

In an interview, Miss P revealed that she falsely accused the Saldido record label boss of rape, which she said was out of anger and bitterness.

Miss P expressed regret for her actions and also asked the 'Umeme' singer for forgiveness.

She mentioned that a lot had been going on in her life, and she had been facing so much at the time, and the false interview accusing her former boss was out of anger.

"Me doing that interview was an impulsive reaction. I felt bitter, angry, and so many other things. My emotions were all over the place. I was just overwhelmed at the time and I was also not okay mentally and psychologically.

Miss P explained that at the time, a lot had been going on in her life and she had been facing so much. She added that the interview had been an impulse and she hated to say that it was one of the things she regretted doing. She further stated that she usually lives life with no regrets, but this was an exception.

In response to the apology, Willy Paul expressed delight in the truth finally unravelling, noting that it was bound to emerge regardless of the time it took.

Willy Paul
Willy Paul Pulse Live Kenya

"There's always light at the end of the tunnel. The truth always comes out no matter how long it takes. It's been two years of misjudgment from the public eye. I don't know whether to forgive or..." he said.

In a subsequent Instagram post, Pozze said he had chosen to forgive Miss P noting that he had nothing to lose by not settling the issue and was bound to have more peace by forgiving her.

"Being a good man that I've always been, the good man that most people fail to see the good in.

"I have decided to forgive this beautiful soul. I know it cost me alot but if God can forgive then who I'm I not to? If You truly understand the word of God then you'll understand that there's even more peace in forgiveness," Willy Paul wrote.

Pozze added that doors were open for both of them to work together noting he was holding no grudge.

