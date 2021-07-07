NTV's Grace Ekirapa pours her heart out to Husbae Pascal Tokodi, he responds

The NTV presenter jot down a beautiful message for Pascal confessing that she wanted something good but God knew she needed him (Tokodi).

In her post, Ms Ekirapa was not afraid to let the world know how deeply she has fallen in love.

Actor Pascal Tokodi and his Wife Grace Ekirapa Pulse Live Kenya

“It’s in the way you look at me and tell me I am okay even when the storms are soo harsh. It’s in the way you stroke my hair as I drift to sleep just for me to know that you are present. It’s in the kisses you blow my way and the winks in a crowd that keeps me glued to the direction that you are in no matter how far. I knew I wanted something but God knew I NEEDED YOU. You are my one and only. I made it through the waves because you held my hand. I Love you My Babie @pascaltokodi Thank You for being My ALWAYS AND FOREVER😘😘😘” wrote Grace Ekirapa.

Upon seeing the message, pascal also put up a photo posing with his wife Grace Ekirapa saying;

“I pray that no matter what challenges might carry us apart; we'll always find a way back to each other. Always and forever. @graceekirapa ❤️”.

How they Met

In April 2021, the Selina actor also put out a heartwarming message to his wife (Grace), revealing that they first encounter was at Java House and he was a bit shy to make the first move.

He went on to confess his love for Ms Ekirapa, stating that he can’t wait to make her a mother.

“On a certain 4th, You walked in a certain Java, 😌, it was my first time seeing you in person and I remember staring at you as you looked for a place to sit. You should have seen how wide my smile was when you chose the seat next to me.😄

You ordered Pancakes, pulled out your laptop and started working, I on the other hand sat there looking at you wondering how I was going to make the first move, for a guy who usually has a lot to say , I was speechless that day, you must have noticed cause you looked up and smiled at me , I smiled back and that was the beginning of everything for me.😌

As you turn a year older, I want you to know that you are cared for and loved, You'll make a wonderful mother and I can't wait to make you one.😉