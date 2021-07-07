Some couples make you feel like being in love, if you’re single but then again you remember marriage is not a game of trials but a lifetime commitment. On that Note, TV Girl Grace Ekirapa is out here pampering her Husband Pascal Tokodi with sweet words.
NTV's Grace Ekirapa pours her heart out to Husbae Pascal Tokodi, he responds
You are my one and only & I Love you My Babie - Grace
The NTV presenter jot down a beautiful message for Pascal confessing that she wanted something good but God knew she needed him (Tokodi).
In her post, Ms Ekirapa was not afraid to let the world know how deeply she has fallen in love.
I Love you My Babie
“It’s in the way you look at me and tell me I am okay even when the storms are soo harsh. It’s in the way you stroke my hair as I drift to sleep just for me to know that you are present. It’s in the kisses you blow my way and the winks in a crowd that keeps me glued to the direction that you are in no matter how far. I knew I wanted something but God knew I NEEDED YOU. You are my one and only. I made it through the waves because you held my hand. I Love you My Babie @pascaltokodi Thank You for being My ALWAYS AND FOREVER😘😘😘” wrote Grace Ekirapa.
Upon seeing the message, pascal also put up a photo posing with his wife Grace Ekirapa saying;
“I pray that no matter what challenges might carry us apart; we'll always find a way back to each other. Always and forever. @graceekirapa ❤️”.
How they Met
In April 2021, the Selina actor also put out a heartwarming message to his wife (Grace), revealing that they first encounter was at Java House and he was a bit shy to make the first move.
He went on to confess his love for Ms Ekirapa, stating that he can’t wait to make her a mother.
I love you.
“On a certain 4th, You walked in a certain Java, 😌, it was my first time seeing you in person and I remember staring at you as you looked for a place to sit. You should have seen how wide my smile was when you chose the seat next to me.😄
You ordered Pancakes, pulled out your laptop and started working, I on the other hand sat there looking at you wondering how I was going to make the first move, for a guy who usually has a lot to say , I was speechless that day, you must have noticed cause you looked up and smiled at me , I smiled back and that was the beginning of everything for me.😌
As you turn a year older, I want you to know that you are cared for and loved, You'll make a wonderful mother and I can't wait to make you one.😉
You are my person. This is Always and Forever , For People Like Us!!! Would you look at that. Enjoy your Day baby, I love you.❤️ @graceekirapa” reads Pascal’s message to Grace.
