NTV Presenter Grace Ekirapa penned down a heartwarming message to her Man Pascal Tokodi, describing him as a “gift she never thought she deserved”.

In an Instagram post, the Crossover host pampered Tokodi with some sweet words, saluting him for being the man that cracks her ribs effortlessly.

“My Man Crush Monday and every day is this Samburu Warrior @pascaltokodi . The man that makes all my days wonderful and wakes up with the intention of putting a smile on my face and cracks my ribs without much effort. I Love and honor you my honey and I thank God for you every day because you are the gift that I never thought I deserved and one that keeps on giving. Cheers to today, every day and Forever Babie.

My gorgeous dress by my gurlll @mbogorifashions” wrote Grace Ekirapa.

Since going public with gtheir relationship, Grace and Tokodi have been showering each other with sweet messages as an affirmation of their love to each other.

“❤️❤️ @pascaltokodi Forever is not enough to show you how much I Love You” shared Grace.

On Christmas she wrote “Christmas will never be the same again😍😍😍😍

I wouldn’t imagine doing this with anybody else @pascaltokodi ❤️❤️ Merry Christmas to You and Yours. Blessings”.

