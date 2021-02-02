Media Personality Grace Kuria made her debut at China Global Television Network (CGTN), days after parting ways with KTN.

On Monday, Ms Kuria shared a photo, announcing her arrival at CGTN, with a thankful heart.

“You have done me well, Jesus😊” reads Grace Kuria’s caption.

The announcement attracted lots of congratulatory messages from her online family, with many wishing her well at her new work place.

Going by changes made on her social media handles, Ms Kuria has joined CGTN as the New Media Editor.

The sassy news anchor made public her departure from KTN as she signed off on her last bulletin for the station during the 1PM news on January 17, 2021.

"I’d also like to take this opportunity to say thank you to God, thank you to my family. Thank you to Standard Group management. Thank you to my colleagues and thank you to you, my viewer, for all the love, for criticism and for all the words of encouragement. Waswahili walisema kilicho na mwanzo kina mwisho and this has been my last broadcast on KTN News and KTN Home. I am entirely grateful, God bless you. God keep you," said Ms. Kuria.

Grace Kuria joined KTN News in 2019 after she was poached from Mediamax’s K24 TV.

