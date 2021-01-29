This week we have witnessed a huge exodus in the Media Industry, starting from NTV’s Jane Ngoiri to Kiss 100’s Nick Ndeda. A number of Media Personalities seem to have secured new and better opportunities that have pulled them from their currently stations.

So, with that happening #UhondoMtaani is here to brining you the juiciest stories you might have missed while trying to catch up with the BBI Crusade and the Hustler Narrative.

So let’s get to business

Kanze Dena steps out for the first time in months & Kenyans can't keep calm

State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena-Mararo

State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena-Mararo on Friday became a trending topic after she appeared on camera for the first time in months, after she reportedly gave Birth.

Kenyans online immediately noted that the Spokesperson's appearance had changed significantly during her time away from public.

The comments were mostly about her physical appearance with most Kenyans online speaking unfavorably about her apparent weight gain. However, it should be noted that women's bodies are subjected to change once they give birth and their is nothing bad about that.

Sagana meeting

The former journalist was speaking from the Sagana State Lodge, where she briefed Kenyans on the President's 4-day visit to Nyeri county.

When asked to give a comment on the political meeting President Uhuru Kenyatta will be holding on Saturday, the spokesperson declined to comment.

NTV’s Jane Ngoiri Quits

NTV news anchor Jane Ngoiri Quits

Nation Media Group’s NTV news anchor Jane Ngoiri has called it quits, from the Aga Khan owned TV station.

A source privy to the details of her departure intimated to Pulse Live that Ms. Ngoiri tendered in her resignation, on Thursday (Yesterday).

The Senior Swahili news anchor’s reasons for leaving still remain scanty.

Terry Muikamba joins Hot 96 weeks after Quitting Classic 105

Terry Muikamba

TV Girl Terry Muikamba has made a comeback to Royal Media Services (RMS) owned Station Hot 96, weeks after calling it quits at Classic 105.

A poster seen by Pulse Live, indicates that Ms Muikamba will be hosting the Mid-morning show alongside Willis Raburu from 10am-1pm.

"Hey! So it's out I am back with my @hot96fmkenya Fam and I couldn't be more excited. Thank you for always supporting me and see you on Monday alongside @willisraburu 10 am -1 pm on the Rhythm Junction" shared Terry Muikamba.

“She is Back” reads the poster welcoming Terry back to Hot 96. In a separate post Ms Muikamba wrote “😜 it's me! #Iambackhome If you know you know!”.

Terry who used to host the Evening Drive alongside Mike Mondo, ended her relationship with Radio Africa Group on December 9, 2020.

The Classic 105 exit came barely a month after she joined KTN to host a show dubbed "Mega Deals Show".

Before landing at Classic 105 in 2017, Terry used to work for Royal Media Services owned station HOT 96 alongside Willis Raburu, hosting the Mid-morning show.

KBC’s Samuel Njoroge quits months after joining the station

News anchor Samuel Njoroge

News anchor Samuel Njoroge has ended his relationship with State Broadcaster, KBC.

On Thursday, Njogoge announced his exit from station, during his morning show dubbed Good Morning Kenya. He joined KBC back in August 2020 after being shown the door at Mediamax, where he was a news anchor at K24.

“Courtesy of emerging interests and other things that I have to concentrate on as far as my life and career is concerned, Today will be my last show on good morning Kenya. I would like to pass my gratitude to the management of KBC and the team that has worked with me and given me yet another opportunity to come back home and be part of Good Morning Kenya" said Samuel Njoroge.

Despite announcing his exit, Njoroge did not reveal where he is headed next.

“This is not a goodbye, you will be seeing me and hearing from me very soon. in the meantime, it is a bow, and thank you so much for your support” said Samuel Njoroge.

How the launch of Betty Kyallo’s high-end barbershop went down

How the launch of Betty Kyallo’s high-end barbershop went down (Photos)

On Wednesday, all roads led to Upper Hill for the official launch of Betty Kyallo’s new high-end barbershop and indeed it was all glitz and glamour.

Ms Kyallo documented all the happenings at the launch, with exquisite photos that were later shared on social media.

According to the former K24 News anchor, her new barbershop “After Shave by Flair” will be a one stop shop for men who will be in need of a fresh haircut.

How the launch of Betty Kyallo’s high-end barbershop went down (Photos)

The “After Shave by Flair” official opening was graced by her family members, close friends and a few of her business partners.

The highlight of the night was captured when Betty was joined by her parents Julia Kyallo (Mother) and Wilfred Kyallo (father) to cut the tape as the Barbershop opened its doors to the public.

Ni kweli Mzee Abdul si baba yangu mzazi- Diamond Platnumz

Diamond Platnumz

WCB President Naseeb Abdul Juma aka Diamond Platnumz has finally confirmed that indeed, Mzee Abdul Juma is not his biological father.

In an interview with Wasafi FM, Chibu Dangote said he learnt that Mzee Abdul is not his biological father in 2000 after being informed by Romy Jons’s mother.

"Ni kweli Mzee Abdul si baba yangu mzazi- Lakini tangu mtoto nilikua nampenda sana. Mpaka Mwaka 2000 ndio Mama yake @romyjons akaniambia ukweli ..

Hakuna mtu ambae alikua anajua ukweli kwasababu Ndugu zangu wote niliwakusanya kwa Upendo, Kuanzia wakina Ricardo na Queen Darlin," said Diamond Platnumz.

The WCB CEO went on state that he will continue respecting Mzee Abdul as his father.

"Hata baada ya Kujua Ukweli bado Mapenzi yangu makubwa yalibaki kwa Mzee Abdul kama baba yangu …

Kwa bahati mbaya yeye aliniweka mbali sana, na nadhani kuna Kipindi mama yangu alichukia kitendo cha yeye kusema kwenye vyombo vya Habari kuwa simsaidii Lakini Kiukweli nimekua namsaidia," said Diamond.

Octopizzo fires back at Itumbi after referring to Kibra Youths as Goons

Octopizzo

Rapper Octopizzo has told off politicians and other leaders to refrain from using Kibra Youths for their own selfish interests and political gains.

Octo’s statement come hours after Dennis Itumbi alleged that goons were being ferried from Kibra to go and burn wheelbarrows and mkokoteni in Githurai, during Raila Odinga’s visit to the area.

In a quick rejoinder, Octopizzo cautioned Itumbi to refrain for peddling lies, while branding Kibra youths as goons.

“Sonko said these were all your tactics and then later put it on opposition... @OleItumbi

acha ujinga.

“Kindly enlighten us who’s the deep state? coz this country is governed by a president & Vice President who formed a government together which we call the state; you represent one of them. So tuchanue mtuangu @OleItumbi” responded Octopizzo.

The number Nane Finest further stated that politicians should refrain from branding and using Kibra youths as goons as the act continues to spoil their reputation.

Former Radio Maisha presenter Tinah Korosso jopins East Africa Radio in Tanzania

Tinah Korosso, Evans Bukuku and Bobby Mongi.

Former Radio Maisha Presenter Christina Korosso popularly known as Tinah Korosso has made radio comeback via East Africa Radio in Tanzania.

In an update seen by Pulse Live, Tinah will be hosting the Weekend Breakfast (Saturday and Sunday- 6-10am) alongside Evans Bukuku and Bobby Mongi.

Tinah Korosso kicked off her Radio career at Cloud FM, one of Tanzania’s best top rated radio stations, before moving to East Africa Radio from 2010 to 2012. This will be the second time, Tinah is working with East Africa Radio.

She later on joined PiliPili FM in Mombasa where she worked for 1 year and 7 months before Radio Maisha came calling. At Maisha she used to host the evening drive dubbed Maisha Jioni alongside Zuleka Walolo Ajabu, from 2013 to 2016.

Mulamwah back together with girlfriend Sonie months after breaking up

Mulamwah with his Girlfriend Caroline Muthoni

Comedian David Oyando popularly known as Mulamwah has reconciled with his longtime girlfriend Caroline Muthoni alias Sonie, months after their much publicized breakup.

On Wednesday, both Sonie and Mulamwah shared a romantic video jamming to Zuchu’s new tune Sukari and they could be seen kissing an affirmation that they had rekindle their love.

Their reunion elicited mixed reactions among Netizens, with everyone trying so hard to get his opinion heard.

A section argued that the two were confusing them, while others pointed out that they were meant for each other and their reunion was bound to happen.

In October last year, Mulamwah took to social media to announcement his breakup with Sonie an act that got him in trouble with a section of Kenyans On Twitter (KOT).

Jeff Kuria’s message as he marks 14 years in the Media Industry

Inooro FM's Jeff Kuria

Celebrated Media Personality Jeff Kuria is celebrating 14 years in the media Industry and he is grateful about it.

In a message shared via his social media platforms, the Inooro FM Breakfast host, attributed his growth to the people who believed in him, colleagues and listeners.

The Hagaria host went on to state that he is optimistic about the future and believes that he will continue impacting lives through the airwaves.

“It’s 14years since I joined Inooro FM as a voice artist.An amazing journey it has been and I thank God .I attribute my growth to the people that believed in me , my fellow colleagues and listeners .I am hopeful about the future and I know we will continue impacting each other through the airwaves.

#kujijaza #kujiamini #kujituma #kubarikiwa #goodmorning #jeshi001” shared Jeff Kuria.

Jalang’o on why he gave his son a Muslim name

Kiss FM's Jalang'o

Media Personality Jalang’o has for the first time disclosed that he has a son with his wife Amina Chao after keeping it under wraps for years.

Speaking on Bonga Na Jalas, the Kiss 100 Presenter said that he gave his son a Muslim name simply because his wife is Muslim and he wanted to change the naming culture in his family.

My son is called Jamail Edward.. Jamil is his name because my wife is Muslim. I said just this one time lets have his name be Jamail, and kila mtu amekuwa akisema patia bibi mimba, patia bibi mimba, tulifunga hiyo mambo kitambo, only that I don’t post my children on social media.

I used to tell him my name is Felix Odiwuor Otuchi, but he said Dad you are just Odiwuor where does Otuchi come from, I tell him it’s from my Dad. My Dad is called Edward Otuchi, he told me can I call myself Otuchi because you seem to be so proud of your Dad. I said yes, why not, then he told me can I spice it up, and now he calls himself King Otuchi,” explained Jalang’o.