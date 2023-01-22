Guardian Angel, Esther Musila shower daughter Gilda with love on her birthday

Taking to social media, Angel prayed for God’s blessings upon Gilda’s life, adding that he loves his step daughter.

“Blessed beyond measure. Happy birthday, G❣. @onlygilda I love you. God bless you for us,” read Guardian Angel’s message.

On her part, Esther looked back at how time has passed by, stating that she was blessed with the most gorgeous girl 29 years ago, who she still sees as her little girl.

“Maua, I look at you and I don't see the passage of time. 29 years ago I was blessed with the most gorgeous baby girl. I still see you as my little girl playing with her barbie dolls. As you turn a year older(the last of your twenties), may you rejoice at being yourself. I wish you joy, peace, love, and laughter,” Esther Musila said in part.

The mother of three prayed for God’s guidance and expressed that she is proud of her daughter’s achievements.

“I pray that the Almighty will continue to guide and protect you all the days of your life. May you follow your heart's desire and face life's inevitable challenges with curiosity, not fear. I may not be able to carry you in my arms anymore, but I will always carry you in my heart.

“I will try and respect that you are a grown lady now but you will always be my little girl. Today you celebrate your birthday and I am proud of your small and big achievements and we thank God for it. Sky is the limit for you our daughter, we are here to support you.

She concluded her sweet birthday message by wishing Gilda God’s blessings, good health and happiness.

“Go for it. Happy birthday to you, mummy wishes you God's blessings, good health, and many happy returns. Happy birthday to our kalittle flower Maua. I love you🎉🎊🥂🥂🥂. We love you @onlygilda,” Esther Musila signed off her message.