Guardian Angel - Seek relationships beyond physical attraction

In a conversation in the latest episode of the 'Love Wins' podcast, they addressed common misconceptions about relationships and reflected on their own experiences.

From addressing societal judgments to embracing newfound joy, Guardian Angel and Esther Musila's story is one of love, growth, and resilience.

Guardian Angel - Do not get into a relationship for sex

In their podcast, Guardian Angel and Esther Musila confronted the notion that people change after marriage or entering a relationship.

They emphasised the importance of open communication and understanding between partners, highlighting the significance of building a foundation of friendship before romance.

Guardian Angel acknowledged that some relationships may start solely for physical intimacy, leading to eventual boredom.

However, he stressed the importance of deeper connections beyond physical attraction.

"Sometimes we get into relationships for sex and then it becomes boring at some point because you've already got what you wanted," Guardian Angel said.

Guardian Angel's response to the lady who said he moved into Esther's house

Guardian Angel addressed the public speculation surrounding his marriage, particularly regarding claims that he moved into Esther Musila's house in Donholm.

He criticised those who pass judgment based on incomplete information, labeling them as 'fools' for offering unsolicited advice without understanding the full context of their relationship.

"For our relationships, we had social media in-laws and some fools who advised us. The reason why I call them fools is that someone would have the confidence to make a judgment that what they are saying is the truth. One of those fools is a lady who wrote a whole paragraph that I moved into your house in Donholm, a place you have never been.

"To feel like you can advise someone about something that you don't even know about. Only a fool can do that. Guardian angel said.

Finding joy in marriage: Esther Musila's journey

Esther Musila opens up about her previous marriage and the challenges she faced, expressing her dissatisfaction with her first marriage.

Esther reflected on the factors that contributed to her lack of fulfillment in her previous relationship.

However, she expresses gratitude for her current marriage with Guardian Angel, acknowledging the joy and fulfillment she now experiences as a wife.

Esther attributed her newfound contentment to Guardian Angel's love and support, highlighting the importance of mutual respect and understanding in their relationship.

Guardian Angel & Esther Musila's love story

Despite facing public scrutiny due to their significant age difference, Guardian Angel, 34, and Esther Musila, 53, celebrate their love without reservation.