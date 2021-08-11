Guarding Angel splashes Sh40,000 on wife's permanent Eyebrows [Photo]

She readily revealed the cost after one of her fans asked how much one would need to undergo a similar procedure.

The 51-year-old also disclosed that her hubby had sponsored the procedure captioning “Combo Eyebrows surprise gift from my one and only”.

What are Combo Eyebrows?

According to Peninah a cosmetology expert from Brow Revamp, it is a combination of two forms of semi-permanent techniques: microblading and powder brows (shading).

During microblading, hair-strokes are placed with a manual tool around the border of the brow to give the brow a natural look.

The powder effect is applied to the body of the brow using a permanent makeup device to give the brow its fullness.

A new set of Combo eyebrows takes two appointments to complete. The visits are needed to ensure that all the strokes are evenly saturated with pigment.

The second appointment is called a complimentary touchup and takes place 6 to 8 weeks after the initial appointment after the pigments settled into the skin.

In this complimentary touchup, the artist makes any needed adjustments and ensures each hair stroke has an even colour.

Cosmetics boom in Kenya

The beauty and cosmetics industry has emerged as Kenya's new investment hotspot, and the increase in the number of stalls and high-end salons opening up is a testament.

Improvement and change in the current lifestyles of individuals have been among the key factors to the major growth of the Kenya Beauty and cosmetics industry.