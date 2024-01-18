Gukena FM presenter MC Kajim 'adopts' stranded bright boy set to join Form 1

Despite scoring an impressive 379 marks in the Kenya Certificate of Primary of Education (KCPE) exams, David's future hung in the balance due to his family's dire economic situation.

In a candid revelation, David shared the challenges his family faces, which were acting as a barricade between him and his future.

"My parents are unable to raise my school fees. They even struggle to put food on the table. We usually have a single meal per day and at times we sleep on empty stomachs," he stated.

Gukena FM's MC Kajim when he visited the family of David Gitau in Gatundu Pulse Live Kenya

His parents who are casual workers find it challenging to meet basic needs, let alone afford education for their son.

Touched by the compelling narrative, MC Kajim, the host of the morning show on Gukena FM, took decisive action to ensure David's educational aspirations would not be curtailed.

Visiting the family in Gatundu, MC Kajim not only provided essential groceries but also shouldered the responsibility of securing school supplies for the determined young student.

“I am here today since I saw our area on social media, and I wanted to assure you that since a child belongs to the society, this boy shall be educated,” MC Kajim affirmed, expressing his commitment to making a tangible difference in David's life.

Beyond the immediate assistance, MC Kajim pledged to support David's education until its completion.

The radio presenter's act of kindness serves as a testament to the transformative power of community support, ensuring that David's potential is not overshadowed by financial barriers.

