H-Town Kids gets special recognition from DJ Khaled & Kenyans can’t keep calm (Video)

The act of Khaled showing appreciation to the young talents excited a section of Kenyans who could not help it but gush over the young stars for the new milestone.

“Bless up @hurumatown80 bless up the young world 🌍 ! #LETITGO @djkhaled @justinbieber @21savage FAN LUV THE LOVE IS FELT WORLDWIDE 🌍” shared DJ Khaled.

Upon seeing, DJ Khaled’s post, the young Kids also put up a thankful post that says;

“Sema Kurepostiwa na Dj Khaled 🙆‍♀️❤❤❤ love tumepata asubuhi wa kuamkia leo only God knows 🙏🙌 asanteni sana for the reposts guys and fan love keeps us going maahn ... #wethebestmusic #anotherone #djkhaled”

The Huruma Town Kids are famous for re-creating videos and photos as well as imitating famous people in the society and if you ask me, they have mastered the act of doing.

Just the other day, they mimicked Larry Madowo’s Video reporting live for BBC and he was happy about it.

“🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 These @hurumatown80 kids nailed it!” said Larry after seeing the video re-created by the Huruma Town Kids.

Reactions from Kenyan after DJ Khaled posted the H-Town Kids

Mulamwah “Kenyaaaaa 🇰🇪😂😂😂😂”

matataofficial ‘HURUMA TO DI WORLD 🙌🏾🇰🇪 @hurumatown80 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾”

shikshaarora “Kenyaaaaa to the world 🇰🇪 🇰🇪 🇰🇪 🇰🇪”

mmarcuske “Daaaaamn........ ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ 🇰🇪 🇰🇪 🇰🇪 @hurumatown80 you guys have made it... 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥”

chriskirwa “This is just 👏👏👏👏🙌🔥🔥 Thank you for reposting them”