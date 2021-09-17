H_art the Band teams up with DJ Lyta for 'My Jaber' Amapiano Version [Video]

DJ Lyta who goes way back with the Music group loved the song #MyJaber to an extent of recreating the Amapiano version. He says that the new version is a way of celebrating the milestone achieved by his counterparts from his hometown Kayole.

The official My Jaber Video was uploaded on YouTube August 6, 2021 and so far has garnered over 3.1 million views. The video accumulated over 1 million views on YouTube within four days of being uploaded on the streaming platform.

My Jaber Amapiano version Pulse Live Kenya

The star-studded video had the likes of; Citizen TV’s Willis Raburu, TV Girl Betty Kyallo, Nelly Oaks, Kartelo, Boutross, Protisa, Benzema David, Steph Kapela, Tugi Mlamba, Dr. Maxwell Okoth and Dickens Awiti.

My Jaber was the lead single off their six-track 3rd studio album ‘SIMPLE MAN’ nicknamed Soundtracks of Our Lives.

The Music video embodies the African theme and culture whilst celebrating the African Woman and her Beauty.

“Nobody knows how to party like an African...” reads a caption the group.

H_art the Band and DJ Lyta Pulse Live Kenya

On the other hand, DJ Lyta who has been featured in the Amapiano version, became popular by creating head-banging, half-hour music mixes and distributing them in well-labeled compact discs to matatus plying the Kayole route, where he lived with his dad.

Streetblast Volume 1, which featured top reggae hits of the day, was the first music mix he created and was first played in a matatu in mid-2012.

H_art the Band and DJ Lyta Pulse Live Kenya

Months later when H_art the Band also hailing from Kayole released their first song & Monster-hit ‘ULIZA KIATU’ , Dj Lyta, now well known & respected in the streets was one of the People who played it on high rotation in his Matata mixes.