The big role Jalang’o played in the Making of My Jaber Video- H_art the Band

In a thank you Note, the Band said that Jalang’o loved their song and offered to be part of it by sponsoring all the styling in the video.

“Kweli UJALUO NI GHARAMA; Our brother @jalangoo Loved ‘MY JABER’ so much he paid for all the styling in this video 🤗 Bro, Shoekran Sana & God Bless you 🙏 Best Believe, When the industry comes together like this great things happen 📸 @brian_mwando || @gjeymavazi with the Drip 💦” said H_art The Band.

Jalang'o, Betty Kyallo nd H_art The Band Pulse Live Kenya

The My Jaber video managed to garner over 1 million views on YouTube with four days of being uploaded on the streaming platform.

“And just like that, we’ve hit 1Million in 4days 🙌🙌🙌 we shall address the nation in afew but for now, Nani anataka kutupeleka vacation, we deserve it 😎😎😎” wrote H_art the Band.

On August 6th, the Award-winning group who teamed up with Brizy Annechild to create the trendy song #MyJaber released a star-studded video and fans accorded a good reception.

The My Jaber casts comprises of renowned names in the media and music industry among the them; Citizen TV’s Willis Raburu, TV Girl Betty Kyallo, Nelly Oaks, Kartelo, Boutross, Protisa, Benzema David, Steph Kapela, Tugi Mlamba, Dr. Maxwell Okoth, Dickens Awiti and Jalang’o.

My Jaber is the lead single off their six-track 3rd studio album ‘SIMPLE MAN’ nicknamed Soundtracks of Our Lives.

The Star-Studded Music video embodies the African theme and culture whilst celebrating the African Woman and her Beauty.

“Nobody knows how to party like an African...” reads a caption the group.