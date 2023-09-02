Hamisa Mobetto's boyfriend gifts her mum a bouquet of money [Photos]

On August 31, in a heartwarming display of commitment, Kevin visited Hamisa's mother, a gesture that spoke volumes about his intentions.

Captured on his Instagram page, the images showed Kevin's arrival at Hamisa's home in a sleek SUV, carrying a bouquet of money while his friend brought a cake.

Another gentleman brought a vibrant red bouquet of flowers. Inside the home, affectionate images portrayed Hamisa tenderly holding his face as he enjoyed his meal, solidifying their bond.

Social media reactions

makorokochokocho_2016 Walituambiaga sisi ni wakufichwa….ila leo tunawavimbia kiroho kinafsi na kimwili.

house_of_decortz Ukimpenda mtu vizuri hadi lugha yake unaongea... Uyu kaka hana mdogo ake jamani.

florajohn188 Hamisa bora ata ww unapostiwa sisi wengine tutapostiwa tukifa sjui😢😢😢Ila wakat wa Mungu ni sahihi jamn huyu dada kapitia mengi,you deserve the world mwaya ,Mungu awatunze jamn,Mungu amekupa unacho stahili.

aisha_pisikali Kila Hamisa akipata penzi jipya lazima akondeshe baadhi ya wambea kwanini?

calvinailajr Shemeji pokea mlima Kilimanjaro na twiga mmoja mpelekee mama sisi ndugu hatuna neno.

Kevin comments on paying Hamisa's dowry

Kevin was asked if he had already paid Hamisa's dowry despite only dating for four months after their initial meeting in China.

However, he declined to answer the question, stating that the matter was between him and Hamisa.

Tanzanian media personality Mwijaku shared a photo of Kevin and Hamisa, declaring that the dowry was going to be paid on Tuesday, August 29.

He then wished Hamisa the best while stating that she is a good person and that people should always emulate her.

He also mentioned that he was going to see Hamisa's kids for the first time after having only interacted with them through a video call.

Harmonize recently referred to Hamisa as his BFF, and when Kevin was asked if he knew about Harmonize, he sadly stated that he didn't know the artist.

Hamisa, however, mentioned that Kevin doesn't know her friends, and she could even introduce him to them since there was no big deal about it.

Regarding the topic of Harmonize setting Hamisa's photo as his wallpaper, Hamisa maintained that they are just friends.

