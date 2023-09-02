The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Hamisa Mobetto's boyfriend gifts her mum a bouquet of money [Photos]

Fabian Simiyu

Hamisa's boyfriend presents her mother with a unique bouquet of money, capturing hearts.

Hamisa Mobetto and her boyfriend Kevin Sowax
Hamisa Mobetto and her boyfriend Kevin Sowax

Hamisa Mobetto made headlines when she introduced her boyfriend, Kevin Sowax, signaling the seriousness of their relationship.

Recommended articles

On August 31, in a heartwarming display of commitment, Kevin visited Hamisa's mother, a gesture that spoke volumes about his intentions.

Captured on his Instagram page, the images showed Kevin's arrival at Hamisa's home in a sleek SUV, carrying a bouquet of money while his friend brought a cake.

Kevin Sowax with a bouquet of money
Kevin Sowax with a bouquet of money Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Hamisa Mobetto's boyfriend reveals the story behind their initial connection

Another gentleman brought a vibrant red bouquet of flowers. Inside the home, affectionate images portrayed Hamisa tenderly holding his face as he enjoyed his meal, solidifying their bond.

makorokochokocho_2016 Walituambiaga sisi ni wakufichwa….ila leo tunawavimbia kiroho kinafsi na kimwili.

house_of_decortz Ukimpenda mtu vizuri hadi lugha yake unaongea... Uyu kaka hana mdogo ake jamani.

ADVERTISEMENT

florajohn188 Hamisa bora ata ww unapostiwa sisi wengine tutapostiwa tukifa sjui😢😢😢Ila wakat wa Mungu ni sahihi jamn huyu dada kapitia mengi,you deserve the world mwaya ,Mungu awatunze jamn,Mungu amekupa unacho stahili.

Kevin Sowax
Kevin Sowax Pulse Live Kenya

aisha_pisikali Kila Hamisa akipata penzi jipya lazima akondeshe baadhi ya wambea kwanini?

calvinailajr Shemeji pokea mlima Kilimanjaro na twiga mmoja mpelekee mama sisi ndugu hatuna neno.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kevin was asked if he had already paid Hamisa's dowry despite only dating for four months after their initial meeting in China.

However, he declined to answer the question, stating that the matter was between him and Hamisa.

Tanzanian media personality Mwijaku shared a photo of Kevin and Hamisa, declaring that the dowry was going to be paid on Tuesday, August 29.

He then wished Hamisa the best while stating that she is a good person and that people should always emulate her.

He also mentioned that he was going to see Hamisa's kids for the first time after having only interacted with them through a video call.

ADVERTISEMENT
Hamisa Mobetto and her boyfriend
Hamisa Mobetto and her boyfriend Pulse Live Kenya

Harmonize recently referred to Hamisa as his BFF, and when Kevin was asked if he knew about Harmonize, he sadly stated that he didn't know the artist.

Hamisa, however, mentioned that Kevin doesn't know her friends, and she could even introduce him to them since there was no big deal about it.

Regarding the topic of Harmonize setting Hamisa's photo as his wallpaper, Hamisa maintained that they are just friends.

Kevin Sowax with Hamisa's mother
Kevin Sowax with Hamisa's mother Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Before dating Kevin, Hamisa was rumored to be dating American rapper Rick Ross, which came after the two were spotted partying together.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Hamisa Mobetto's boyfriend gifts her mum a bouquet of money [Photos]

Hamisa Mobetto's boyfriend gifts her mum a bouquet of money [Photos]

Nadia Mukami declares herself the richest female artiste in East Africa

Nadia Mukami declares herself the richest female artiste in East Africa

Citizen TV reporter Stephen Letoo hit by bold car burglars

Citizen TV reporter Stephen Letoo hit by bold car burglars

#UhondoMtaani: Harmonize embraces Alikiba, Edday's kids start school in U.S. & other stories

#UhondoMtaani: Harmonize embraces Alikiba, Edday's kids start school in U.S. & other stories

Harmonize, Otile Brown mourn Bongo singer Haitham Kim as family reveals cause of death

Harmonize, Otile Brown mourn Bongo singer Haitham Kim as family reveals cause of death

1 injured as Juma Jux & Ommy Dimpoz survive road accident

1 injured as Juma Jux & Ommy Dimpoz survive road accident

Meet Kinyash: 'Classmates' actor who owns a football club

Meet Kinyash: 'Classmates' actor who owns a football club

Nadia Mukami, Janet Otieno shine at Trace Awards nominee tour

Nadia Mukami, Janet Otieno shine at Trace Awards nominee tour

Top 5 songs released this week

Top 5 songs released this week

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Steve Harvey's wife, Marjorie Elaine Harvey

Marjorie Harvey's Biography: Education, career, past marriages & journey of raising 7 kids

Celebrity couple, Nameless and Wahu Kagwi

I moved out - Nameless reveals crisis that almost broke his marriage

Comedian Eric Omondi during a livestream on his social media channels on August 25, 2023

Eric Omondi speaks after Kenya Power disrupts plan to go live for 4 days nonstop

Nameless and Wahu

King Kaka joins Wahu in quelling comments after fans overinterpreted about his photo